Ukraine Increasing Number Of Mobile Air Defense Groups In Country's North - Commander Nayev

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Northern operational zone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are upping the number of mobile fire groups to detect and shoot down incoming aerial targets.

That's according to the Joint Forces Command , Ukrinform reports.

Joint Forces Commander Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev says his subordinates operating in the Northern Operational Zone constantly work toward improving the efficiency of mobile air defense groups. This work involves increasing their number and further training.

During training sessions, servicemen persistently hone their skills and abilities so that their actions are coordinated and effective when detecting enemy targets.

Nayev noted the servicemen who work as part of the mobile air defense fire groups in the Sumy direction and perform the task of protecting critical infrastructure facilities and the local population.

According to the commander, "these Ukrainian defenders shot down four Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles".

The commander noted that the mobile air defense groups are armed with large-caliber machine guns. In addition, each group employs searchlights during the night hours, as well as laser pointers and special tablets to transmit data on detected drones.

"In the near future, mobile fire groups will receive foreign-made portable anti-aircraft missile systems," Nayev said.

As noted in the command, the air defense system in the Northern operational zone is already multi-layered. In addition to mobile fire groups, units of the Air Force armed with more powerful weapons are involved here.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to General Nayev, six Shahed drones were downed in the Northern operational zone overnight Sunday.