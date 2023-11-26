Food, Medications Delivered To Stranded Truck Drivers At Polish-Ukrainian Border

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Ministry for Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure together with the Association of International Motor Carriers distributed 2,500,000 liters of water and 1,200 lunches and the necessary medications to Ukrainian drivers blocked in front of the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint on the Polish side due to the ongoing protests by local carriers.

That's according to the Ministry of Infrastructure , Ukrinform reports.

Also, the World Central Kitchen team has been actively helping drivers for the past 10 days. During this time, the team handed out almost 14,000 hot lunches, the ministry reported.

Yahodyn-Dorohusk is the largest cargo checkpoint on Ukraine-Poland border with a max crossing capacity of 680 trucks per day. Currently, due to the blockade of the border on the Polish side, only several dozen trucks are able to cross there within 24 hours. Now more than 800 trucks have piled up on the Polish side of the border.

Last week, as part of the HQ work, food, water, and medications were delivered to drivers who have been stranded in Poland outside the checkpoints of Korczowa-Krakivets and Grebenne-Rava-Ruska. The number of trucks in the queue on the Polish side amounts to 700 and 600, respectively.

Drivers and carriers blocked at the border are offered to use a 24-hour hotline launched by Ukrtransbezpeka to report their needs and get information on any related issues at +38-(067)-120-04-83.

Additional needs can be reported through the relevant Google form.

Also, drivers wishing to evacuate Poland are welcome to fill out the form at the link.

As reported, last week the Ministry of Reconstruction, together with specialized associations and carriers, created a Headquarters for assistance to Ukrainian drivers. Its key task is to provide Ukrainian carriers with food, drinking water, and medicines until the stable operation of checkpoints is restored. At the same time, the Ministry initiated the deployment to the blocked checkpoints of monitoring groups from the European Union in order to document the actual situation at the border.

Photo: Ministry of Infrastructure