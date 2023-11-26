Azerbaijani Mod Holds Event On Occasion Of Kalbajar City Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the Order of the President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan“On the establishment of city days in the liberated
territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan” dated July 31, 2023,
November 25 is Kalbajar City Day, Azernews reports
citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry .
In accordance with the action plan approved by the Minister of
Defense, an event was held on this occasion in one of the
Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in the territory of the Kalbajar
region.
The memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people
Heydar Aliyev, and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the
territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a
minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of
Azerbaijan was performed.
The speakers noted that due to the determination and far-sighted
policy of the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Azerbaijani
historical lands were liberated from occupation and territorial
integrity was fully ensured. It was emphasized that Kalbajar City
Day is celebrated with great pride in the whole country, including
in the liberated territories.
The importance of holding such events in order to perpetuate the
historical victory achieved in the Patriotic War was
highlighted.
At the event, the servicemen expressed pride for serving in the
Azerbaijan Army, especially in the units stationed in the liberated
territories.
MENAFN26112023000195011045ID1107486425
