Uzbekistan Starts Construction Of New Solar PV Plant In Fergana

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 26. Uzbekistan
has started the construction of a new solar photovoltaic power
plant with a capacity of 1 MW in the Fergana region, Trend reports.
The solar station, which covers an area of 6,300 square meters
and is located on both existing and unoccupied parts of the firm,
is now undergoing metal structure installation to accommodate solar
panels.
According to Uzbekistan's Energy Ministry, once completed and
operational, the station will generate 1.8 million kWh of
electricity per year.
According to estimates, the new solar power plant will save
400,000 cubic meters of natural gas every year.
As of today, the total capacity of the solar panels installed at
thermal power plants in Fergana currently stands at 9.6 MW. Further
expansion is anticipated, with plans to increase this capacity to
15 MW by the end of the current year.
Uzbekistan has set goals for the production of renewable energy,
aiming to increase its share of this area in the energy balance to
25 percent by 2026. This entails the addition of 15 GW of new
renewable energy capacity.
In addition, according to official forecasts, by the end of
2023, the newly deployed capacities of renewable energy sources put
into operation in Uzbekistan will reach 2 GW.
