Uzbekistan Starts Construction Of New Solar PV Plant In Fergana

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 26. Uzbekistan has started the construction of a new solar photovoltaic power plant with a capacity of 1 MW in the Fergana region, Trend reports.

The solar station, which covers an area of 6,300 square meters and is located on both existing and unoccupied parts of the firm, is now undergoing metal structure installation to accommodate solar panels.

According to Uzbekistan's Energy Ministry, once completed and operational, the station will generate 1.8 million kWh of electricity per year.

According to estimates, the new solar power plant will save 400,000 cubic meters of natural gas every year.

As of today, the total capacity of the solar panels installed at thermal power plants in Fergana currently stands at 9.6 MW. Further expansion is anticipated, with plans to increase this capacity to 15 MW by the end of the current year.

Uzbekistan has set goals for the production of renewable energy, aiming to increase its share of this area in the energy balance to 25 percent by 2026. This entails the addition of 15 GW of new renewable energy capacity.

In addition, according to official forecasts, by the end of 2023, the newly deployed capacities of renewable energy sources put into operation in Uzbekistan will reach 2 GW.