Mastercard Aims To Develop Cybersecurity Solutions In Kazakhstan (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 26. Mastercard aims
to develop cybersecurity solutions in Kazakhstan, Rafal Trepka, CEO
of Mastercard in Central Asia, told Trend .
"The use of biometrics for identity verification is already
working in many countries and, as far as I know, is perceived
positively in Kazakhstan: according to our research, 30 percent of
respondents in Kazakhstan fully support it," he said.
As he noted, Kazakhstan strives to become the leader of Central
Asia in digitalization of all spheres of life, including the
development of the digital economy and fintech.
"Thanks to synergy between the government and the private
sector, the country has seen explosive growth in cashless payments
in recent years. In 2022, the volume of non-cash card transactions
in the country amounted to 102.8 trillion tenge or 99 percent of
GDP. Against this background, the share of non-cash transactions
across the country increased to 82.5 percent. Thus, Kazakhstan can
already be called a cashless country. In large cities - Almaty or
Astana, people almost no longer use cash. Technologies such as
contactless payment, Tap on Phone, digital wallets have become
commonplace in Kazakhstan and part of the daily lives of millions
of people. Many of them may even feel inconvenience when they have
to pay in cash somewhere. In this regard, the role of Mastercard as
an international technological player in the development and
implementation of these solutions in the country is recognized by
all market participants, our colleagues and partners," Trepka
said.
The Regional CEO pointed out that on a daily basis, Mastercard
helps key partners, banks to develop multi-rail consumer
solutions.
"The world is developing rapidly, new customer segments are
constantly being formed. Banks strive to provide them with
additional options for transferring money and payments to suit
their changing demands and needs. And we help them provide these
solutions by offering flexible configuration of payment methods and
transfers, including cross-border transfers," he said.
Trepka noted that in the long term, Mastercard is looking at Web
3.0 and focused on payments and products across the country and
interaction with government agencies to implement them.
"We are talking about an instant payment system, digital tenge
and open banking. Our goal is to "land" these services in
Kazakhstan in cooperation with the National Bank and second-tier
banks. If we talk about specific solutions, firstly, for our
cardholders there is Digital First or Digital Only technology,
which implies a complete refusal to use plastic cards, with the
replacement of these cards with a tokenized card in a smartphone.
For those who still need a card, we, together with banks, issue
cards made of biodegradable plastic. As you know, Mastercard has
committed to eliminating plastic cards by 2028. There are also
specially shaped cards for those who have poor vision, the
so-called Touch Card, which, for example, we issued jointly with
the Kazakh bank "Altyn," he noted.
According to the Regional CEO, in Kazakhstan, there is now a
very large field of activity and many areas where it is possible to
implement both financial and non-financial solutions from
Mastercard.
"We actively help to develop the country's economy and its
people because we are building a sustainable world where everyone
can prosper. So we don't intend to stop," Trepka said.
