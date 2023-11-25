Indian Man Dies After Wife Punches Him For Not Taking Her To Dubai

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Following an argument regarding a trip to Dubai, an Indian man allegedly died when his wife punched him.

The shocking incident took place in Pune, India, when a 36-year-old refused to take his wife on a Dubai vacation for her birthday celebration.

According to media reports, the incident took place on Friday, November 24, 2023, in the couple's apartment.



Widow of French serial killer faces trial over cold cases India rescuers hit snags in two-week bid to free 41 tunnel workers

Read Also

The victim is said to be a businessman in the construction industry who had a love marriage six years ago. Indian media quoted the police officer as saying that the couple had a heated argument. The wife was also upset about not receiving a favourable reponse to her wish to go to the Indian capital city of Delhi said the official.

The police added that the upset wife punched the husband so hard that his nose and some teeth were broken causing heavy bleeding. He immediately fell unconscious and was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital.