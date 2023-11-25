Lapovations Signs National Pricing Agreement With Commonspirit Health To Expand Abgrab Adoption

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Lapovations, a medical device company dedicated to enhancing laparoscopy procedures, proudly announces a national pricing agreement with CommonSpirit Health, one of the United States' largest nonprofit healthcare systems. This agreement establishes a national pricing framework and paves the way for widespread adoption of AbGrab®, an innovative device designed to offer a more reliable and less invasive method for lifting the abdominal wall during laparoscopic surgeries.

This contract marks a major milestone for Lapovations and is the first national health system agreement secured by the company to date. CommonSpirit Health's extensive network of healthcare facilities includes 140 hospitals across 23 states. Hospitals underneath the CommonSpirit umbrella include Catholic Health Initiatives, Dignity Health, and Centura Health.

Spencer Jones, CEO of Lapovations, expressed his enthusiasm saying“This agreement with CommonSpirit Health is a pivotal step in our journey and validates the efficacy and potential of AbGrab. We look forward to working with CommonSpirit Health to integrate AbGrab® into their hospitals.” Jones was recently promoted to CEO of Lapovations after serving as the CTO and VP of Sales of Lapovations for over a year.“The agreement with CommonSpirit Health is a significant opportunity that we are ready to take advantage of,” said Nhiem Cao, Chief Operating Officer at Lapovations.“Having established pricing will make it easier for CommonSpirit facilities to adopt AbGrab and benefit surgeons and patients alike.”

The company currently has sales representatives in 18 states across the U.S. and continues to expand its sales and distribution footprint. In addition to pursuing contracts with other health systems and Group Purchasing Organizations, the company aims to launch the product in key international markets in 2024.

Though often the shortest part of the procedure, laparoscopic abdominal entry accounts for ~50% of serious laparoscopic complications and litigations related to laparoscopy (1, 2). To reduce this risk, surgeons will lift the abdominal wall before entry, but current lifting techniques can be unreliable or invasive. AbGrab® uses suction to provide a more reliable, less invasive way to elevate the abdominal wall.

About Lapovations

Lapovations, LLC is a medical device company creating a platform of innovative products to improve laparoscopy, or minimally invasive surgery of the abdomen. The company's first product, AbGrab®, is a novel device that uses suction to lift the abdominal wall at the start of the procedure. AbGrab® is more reliable and less invasive than current lifting methods. For more information contact: or visit

About CommonSpirit Health

CommonSpirit Health is one of the largest health systems in the United States, renowned for its commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care in communities across the country. With a broad network of hospitals and healthcare providers, CommonSpirit Health is dedicated to advancing health for all people. For more information, visit

1. Thepsuwan, J., Huang, K., Wilamarta, M., Adlan, A., Manvelyan, V. and Lee, C., 2013. Principles of safe abdominal entry in laparoscopic gynecologic surgery. Gynecology and Minimally Invasive Therapy, 2(4), pp.105-109 [Accessed 1 September 2021]

2. Jansen, F., Kolkman, W., Bakkum, E., de Kroon, C., Trimbos-Kemper, T. and Trimbos, J., 2004. Complications of laparoscopy: An inquiry about closed- versus open-entry technique. American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, 190(3), pp.634-638 [Accessed 1 September 2021].