Radisson Blu Renews Commitment To Hospitality Excellence

Dhaka : Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden, a landmark hotel in Bangladesh's capital city, has celebrated the renewal of its management agreement with Radisson Hotel Group and SENA Hotel Developments Limited, as it continues its 17-year brand legacy of providing exceptional, award-winning international hospitality to business and leisure travelers in Dhaka.

Since its opening in 2006, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden has become one of the city's most popular and prestigious destinations to stay.

Surrounded by lush gardens and only a short drive from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, this urban resort features 200 contemporary rooms and suites, an outdoor pool, soothing spa and diverse dining options, along with more than 3,000 square meters of conference and banqueting facilities.

This blend of international hospitality and environmental responsibility has helped the hotel achieve multiple honours, including a Silver Award as a "Leading Airport Hotel" in the South Asian Travel Awards (SATA)and the certification of "Safehotels Executive Level" by Global Hotel Security Standard.

As part of its plans to uplift the guest experience, this five-star premium property has undertaken an extensive renovation of its guestrooms and services.

The signing of the renewed hotel management contract, which took place at Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on 7th November 2023, reflects the strong performance of the hotel and the confidence that SENA Hotel Developments Limited has placed in Radisson Hotel Group.

The ceremony was attended by key executives and officials from Radisson Hotel Group and SENA Hotel Developments, including Major General Jubayer Salehin, SUP, ndu, psc, Vice Chairman, SENA Hotel Developments Limited; Brigadier General Lutful Kabir Bhuiyan psc (retd), CEO, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden; Andre de Jong, Area Senior Vice President, South East Asia & Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group; Deborah Haines, Senior Director Operations South East Asia & Pacific - Radisson Hotel Group; and Duco E. De Vries, Cluster General Manager, Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden and Radisson Blu Chattogram Bay View.

