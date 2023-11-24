Egyptian Entrepreneurs Magdi Moussa, Mohamed El Abiad Make Forbes Middle East 30Under30 List For 2023

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Magdi Moussa and Mohamed El Abiad, the co-founders of IMMRSV, a brand innovation studio that specializes in Edtech and Fintech, have been featured in the Forbes Middle East annual 30Under30 list for 2023. The list showcases young innovators in the region under the age of thirty who are making a difference in various fields such as technology, creativity, and social impact.

Moussa and El Abiad launched IMMRSV in 2017 and have since led the company's collaborations with prominent brands such as Meta, Udacity, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the African Union, the Misk Academy, the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), Intel and more.

Some of the company's notable initiatives include the Arab Million Coder Initiative, led by the Dubai Future Foundation and Udacity, the“Future Work is Digital egFWD” initiative, with the Egyptian Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Next Coders program, DECI, and the Rollo Africa program, in partnership with the African Union and UNDP. These programs, along with Catalytic Africa, in collaboration with Afrilabs and ABAN, have been instrumental in supporting and empowering individuals and communities during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. IMMRSV serves countries such as Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon, Ghana, South Africa, and Pakistan.

The inclusion in the 30Under30 list is a testament to their leadership and pioneering contributions in the fields of technology and education. Their journey from academia to industry leaders has been marked by remarkable achievements and dedication to positive change, reflecting the vibrant talent and energy in Egypt. As IMMRSV continues to lead in developing brands in Edtech and Fintech, the duo remains focused on creating a brighter future for individuals across the Middle East and Africa.

Magdi Moussa, the CEO of IMMRSV, commented on the Forbes recognition:“We are very happy with this recognition. We crafted a success story over six years when we were no older than 21, starting with only 200 pounds from a local café in downtown Cairo, and now we are in the 30Under30 list.”

He added:“Our programs, which we designed, have impacted around 40 million people in the Middle East and Africa. Impacting people's lives has been our goal from the beginning, and for that, we chose the sectors of Edtech and Fintech. We formed collaborations with many important institutions and entities such as the Dubai Future Foundation, the Egyptian Ministry of Communications, Udacity, and the African Union, to participate in launching initiatives in the fields of educational technology and financial technology, aiming to complete the journey and impact people's lives through innovation and technology.”

Since its establishment, IMMRSV has emerged as a leading company in the Edtech and Fintech sectors, contributing to shaping the future of education and financial technology across the Middle East and Africa. The company has played a pivotal role in leading educational technology initiatives for large local, regional, and global institutions.