EU Welcomes Humanitarian Pause In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra)-- The EU on Friday has welcomed the initiation of a humanitarian pause between Israel and the Hamas movement."It (humanitarian pause) should be fully implemented as a first step towards ending the ongoing horrific humanitarian situation in Gaza, and extended for a longer period," said a statement from the office of EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell."The EU deplores the great number of civilian casualties, particularly thousands of children and women," the statement added.