Zelensky Holds Supreme Cinc Staff Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff to discuss mobilization, demobilization, the work of territorial recruitment centers, military qualification commission, rotation, and conscripts.

The Head of State announced this, Ukrinform reports.

"Difficult issues: mobilization, demobilization, territorial recruitment centers, military qualification commission, rotation, conscripts," Zelensky wrote.

According to him, at the meeting, he heard reports from Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Chief of the General Staff Serhiy Shaptala, Health Minister Viktor Liashko, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Director of the State Bureau of Investigation Oleksiy Sukhachov, and First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavliuk.

The President instructed the relevant agencies to prepare comprehensive solutions to all the issues discussed.

As Ukrinform reported, the Verkhovna Rada extended martial law and general mobilization until February 14, 2024.

By the end of the year, the Verkhovna Rada, with the participation of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, plans to develop a comprehensive document on the procedure for mobilization and demobilization.