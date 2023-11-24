Kazakh President Urges SPECA Heads To Hike Shots On Alternative Energy Sources Transition

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. Kazakh President
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged SPECA leaders to intensify joint
efforts on issues of transition to alternative energy sources,
Trend reports.
He spoke at the first summit of the heads of state-participants
of the UN Special Program for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA)
in Baku.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan has set a goal to
achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.
He also called on SPECA leaders to support Kazakhstan's
initiative to establish a Central Asian Project Office on Climate
Issues in Almaty.
"Interaction between digital technologies and artificial
intelligence offers numerous opportunities. The rapid advancement
of artificial intelligence presents critical issues for the
transformation of manufacturing, labor markets, and services. In
our country, more than 90 percent of public services are delivered
electronically, and the percentage of cashless transactions has
surpassed 80 percent. Last year alone, the volume of IT exports
increased fivefold. By 2026, we hope to have increased this sum to
$1 billion," he added.
Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel
MENAFN24112023000187011040ID1107481495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.