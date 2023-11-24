Distinguished Visitors Day As Part Of Dogu Akdeniz-2023 Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Distinguished Visitors Day of Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise was held on November 23 in fraternal Türkiye, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

The Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, representatives of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, and other friendly and allied countries attended Distinguished Visitors Day.

The guests watched the fulfilment of tasks for the next episodes of the exercise. According to the scenario, the tasks of evacuating citizens, including the wounded, from the shore to the TCG Anadolu vessel were successfully accomplished due to the earthquake.

The servicemen who waved Azerbaijani and Turkish flags while descending from helicopters to the vessel aroused great interest.

The progress of the Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise, in which a group of military personnel of the Marine Special Forces of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces were also involved, was evaluated positively.

