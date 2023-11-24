Distinguished Visitors Day As Part Of Dogu Akdeniz-2023 Held

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Distinguished Visitors Day of Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international
exercise was held on November 23 in fraternal Türkiye, Azernews
reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.
The Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces, Admiral Ercüment
Tatlıoğlu, representatives of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, and
other friendly and allied countries attended Distinguished Visitors
Day.
The guests watched the fulfilment of tasks for the next episodes of
the exercise. According to the scenario, the tasks of evacuating
citizens, including the wounded, from the shore to the TCG Anadolu
vessel were successfully accomplished due to the earthquake.
The servicemen who waved Azerbaijani and Turkish flags while
descending from helicopters to the vessel aroused great
interest.
The progress of the Doğu Akdeniz-2023 international exercise, in
which a group of military personnel of the Marine Special Forces of
the Azerbaijan Naval Forces were also involved, was evaluated
positively.
