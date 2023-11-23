Zelensky Signs Off Two Sanctions Packages Against 147 Individuals, 303 Legal Entities Associated With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees, implementing the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of November 23 on introducing sanctions against 147 individuals and 303 legal entities associated with Russia's potential.

Relevant decrees No. 772/2023 and No. 773/2023 were published on the president's website, reports Ukrinform.

According to the first package, the list of individuals subject to sanctions includes a total of 60 citizens of Russia, Cyprus, Uzbekistan, Belarus, the UK, as well as holders of dual citizenship of Russia and Cyprus, the Principality of Liechtenstein and Switzerland, Austria and Switzerland, Russia and Germany, and Russia and Ukraine.

Among the Ukrainian citizens who hold dual citizenship with Russia, in respect of whom sanctions have been imposed, are Tetiana Menezhena, appointed in December 2021 the so-called acting minister of culture of Crimea; Tetiana Bratchenko, former chief of the Kherson Regional Museum of Local History, who is suspected of collaboration with the enemy; Natalia Kapustnikova, collaborator, who is a director of the Mariupol Regional History Museum; Andrii Malgin, historian, co-chairman of the Russian public movement in support of the Russian Federation in Crimea; Daria Morozova, human rights commissioner of the so-called“DPR”; Vitaly Suk, director of the Oleshky boarding school for disabled children, who was involved in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Crimea and other territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia; Volodymyr Kovalenko, Chief of Staff of Youth Army in Sevastopol; Leonid Kharchenko, the former commander of the so-called“DPR”'s "reconnaissance battalion", who was found guilty by a Dutch court in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014, and Volodymyr Sivkovych, the former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, who is suspected of cooperating with Russian intelligence.

The list of legal entities subject to sanctions includes a total of 93 entities, of which more than 30 are incorporated in the Russian Federation, 18 in Cyprus, five in the UAE, five in Turkey, two in China, one in France, two in Switzerland, one in the Cayman Islands, one in the Isle of Man, one in the Slovak Republic, one in the UK, one in Malta, and two in the Central African Republic.

Among the companies that have come under sanctions is a Crimea-based Regional Center for Preparation for Military Service and Military-Patriotic Education.

According to the second decree, sanctions were imposed on 87 individuals and 210 legal entities that are related to Russia's potential.

A total of 87 citizens of the Russian Federation, Ukraine, and holders of dual citizenship of the Russian Federation and Romania are on the list of individuals on whom sanctions have been imposed.

Among the designated Ukrainian citizens are Oleksiy Popov, owner of a network of gas stations in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, who cooperated with the occupation authorities and ensured the operations of gas stations; Valery Lutsiuk, a former officer of the Luhansk-based Berkut SWAT unit, who flipped to the“LPR” terrorist organization; Vitaly and Natalia, and Oleksandr Balytskyi, father, wife, and son of Yevgeny Balytskyi, a former People's Deputy, member of the Party of Regions and the so-called“governor” of Zaporizhzhia region.

A total of 210 companies are put on the attached list of legal entities against which sanctions have been imposed for a period of three to 10 years. Among them are a number of Russian energy companies – Vologda Regional Energy Company, Omskelektro, Rosseti Lenergo, Far Eastern Energy Management Company - Generation Networks, Moscow Energy Directorate, Salehardenergo, LOESKEelectric networks of St. Petersburg and Leningrad region, Volgogradoblektro, Moscow Regional Power Grid Company, Rosseti Kuban, and others.

In addition, the so-called "DPR"'s Zasiadko Mine, Soyuzenergoindustria, and Soyuzenergoproekt were sanctioned.

Both decrees lay down such sanctions as the blocking of assets, ban on capital movement out of Ukraine, restriction, partial or complete suspension of transit of resources, flights, and transportation through the territory of Ukraine (full ban), suspension of economic and financial obligations, prohibition of participation in privatization, lease of state property by residents of a foreign country and individuals, which are directly or indirectly controlled by residents of a foreign state or act in their interests.

The Cabinet of Ministers, together with the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Bank of Ukraine, is tasked with ensuring the implementation and monitoring of the effectiveness of sanctions, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is tasked with informing the competent authorities in the European Union, the United States, and other countries of the new sanctions.

Decrees enter into force from the day of their publication.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the NSDC's decision to apply sanctions against nine foreign entities.