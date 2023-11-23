-->


EU Condemns Launch Of Military Satellite By N. Korea


11/23/2023 3:06:30 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The European Union Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's launch of a military satellite using ballistic missile technology on Tuesday.
"This represents a clear threat to international peace and security and constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit such launches," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement.
He called on North Korea to "cease all illegal and dangerous actions that escalate military tensions in the region". (end)
