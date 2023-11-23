EU Condemns Launch Of Military Satellite By N. Korea

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The European Union Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's launch of a military satellite using ballistic missile technology on Tuesday. "This represents a clear threat to international peace and security and constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolutions that prohibit such launches," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement. He called on North Korea to "cease all illegal and dangerous actions that escalate military tensions in the region". (end) nk

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.