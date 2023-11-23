Egyptian Minister Of Agriculture Meets With Saudi Investors To Discuss Ways To Enhance Agricultural Investment In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Elsayed Elkosayer, the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, met with a high-level delegation of Saudi businessmen and investors, led by Anwar bin Hasusah, the Saudi commercial attaché in Cairo. The meeting focused on ways to enhance and increase Saudi agricultural investment in Egypt. During the meeting, Elkosayer emphasized that Egyptian-Saudi relations are strategic at all levels, and that there is a special bond between the political leadership in the two countries.

The Minister of Agriculture stressed that investment in the agricultural sector is promising, and that the state is keen on creating a climate for local, Arab and foreign investors. He noted that areas of agricultural investment include plant, animal, fish and poultry production as well as food manufacturing.

Elkosayer also pointed out that Saudi investments in Egypt receive great attention from the state and seek to increase them, as it has recently witnessed great development in all fields. He presented to the delegation of Saudi investors some opportunities ready for investment in agricultural development projects. He added that his office is open to serious investors to facilitate procedures for them and help them overcome all obstacles they face.

Saudi investors praised the Egyptian-Saudi relations, and the achievements that Egypt has recently made, stressing that they seek to increase their investments in Egypt, especially in the agricultural field after their success in real estate investment.

The meeting was attended from the Egyptian side by Moustafa El-Sayed, Deputy Minister of Agriculture for Livestock, Fish, and Poultry; Mohamed Soliman, Head of the Agricultural Research Center; and Mohamed El-Shahat, Executive Director of Projects of the Agricultural Reconstruction and Development Fund.