-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Discuss Coop In Field Of Defense Industry


11/23/2023 8:10:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed cooperation in the field of the defense industry, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry noted that Defense Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev met with the delegation headed by Aset Nurlanovich Turisov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, who is on an official visit to the country during the SPECA week.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Alexander Yuryevich Podvalov, the general director of Kazakhstan's "Ag Tech" company, information was provided about the company's activities.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the possibility of cooperation on the application of modern digital technologies in the field of defense industry will be considered in the future, and other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Aset Nurlanovich Turysov, expressed confidence that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to develop.

MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107477495

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search