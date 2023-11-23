Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Discuss Coop In Field Of Defense Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed cooperation in the field of
the defense industry, Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry noted that Defense
Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev met with the delegation headed
by Aset Nurlanovich Turisov, Deputy Minister of Digital
Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, who
is on an official visit to the country during the SPECA week.
At the meeting, which was also attended by Alexander Yuryevich
Podvalov, the general director of Kazakhstan's "Ag Tech" company,
information was provided about the company's activities.
During the meeting, it was agreed that the possibility of
cooperation on the application of modern digital technologies in
the field of defense industry will be considered in the future, and
other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.
Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and
Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Aset Nurlanovich Turysov,
expressed confidence that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan
and Kazakhstan will continue to develop.
MENAFN23112023000195011045ID1107477495
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.