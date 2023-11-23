Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan Discuss Coop In Field Of Defense Industry

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Qabil Ashirov

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan discussed cooperation in the field of the defense industry, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijani Defense Industry Ministry noted that Defense Industry Minister Vugar Mustafayev met with the delegation headed by Aset Nurlanovich Turisov, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, who is on an official visit to the country during the SPECA week.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Alexander Yuryevich Podvalov, the general director of Kazakhstan's "Ag Tech" company, information was provided about the company's activities.

During the meeting, it was agreed that the possibility of cooperation on the application of modern digital technologies in the field of defense industry will be considered in the future, and other issues of mutual interest were exchanged.

Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovation, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Aset Nurlanovich Turysov, expressed confidence that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan will continue to develop.