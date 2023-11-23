West Bengal Govt Inks Mou With Amazon To Boost E-Commerce Exports From State

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Nov 23 (KNN) The West Bengal government has signed an agreement with Amazon India to boost e-commerce initiatives within the state.
CM Mamata Banerjee during the BGBS valedictory session informed that the MoU is about promoting e-commerce exports and on-boarding of artisans, craftsman and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on the Amazon platform.
At a dedicated session on exports, industry joint secretary Raju Mishra said,“The pact with Amazon India aims to boost the e-export segment in the state. The recent developments taking place in the industry and logistics sector will drive momentum in the e-commerce domain.”
“Once the three upcoming economic corridors become operational, the volume of e-commerce freight will increase,” he said.
As part of this pact, the e-commerce platform would devise a strategy leveraging the state's logistics infrastructure. The platform aims to assist the government in fortifying online business channels for e-export.
(KNN Bureau)
