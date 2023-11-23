Russian Missile Targets Infrastructure Object In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night an explosion occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih district, as Russians launched a missile strike on a local infrastructure facility.

The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Around midnight, an explosion was heard in the Kryvyi Rih district. The enemy targeted an infrastructure object with a missile,” Lysak wrote.

In his words, no casualties were reported.

In addition, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district's Chervonohryhorivka community with heavy artillery. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.