Russian Missile Targets Infrastructure Object In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night an explosion occurred in the Dnipropetrovsk region's Kryvyi Rih district, as Russians launched a missile strike on a local infrastructure facility.
The relevant statement was made by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Head Serhii Lysak on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
“Around midnight, an explosion was heard in the Kryvyi Rih district. The enemy targeted an infrastructure object with a missile,” Lysak wrote.
In his words, no casualties were reported.
In addition, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol district's Chervonohryhorivka community with heavy artillery. Fortunately, civilians remained unharmed.
MENAFN23112023000193011044ID1107475412
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.