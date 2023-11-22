Minister Umerov At Ramstein Meeting: Russia Understands Only The Language Of Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense and security forces have pushed Russian warships out from the Black Sea and are gradually restoring freedom of navigation, even without having their own powerful navy, which is the result of their asymmetric actions.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov at the opening of the 17th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in the Ramstein format, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry .

According to Umerov, Russia definitely is not planning to stop on its own. Moscow understands only the language of force, and Ukraine has learnt this language well.

Over the past six weeks, based on the data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, i.e. since the last Ramstein meeting, Russia has lost about 36,000 troops in Ukraine. During that period, Ukrainian warriors destroyed more than 500 enemy tanks, about 1,000 armored vehicles, and seven aircraft.

The weapons provided by partners, such as HIMARS, Storm Shadow missiles, SCALP, ATACMS, Abrams, Challenger and Leopard tanks, became a game changer on the battlefield, Umerov emphasized.

The further development of coalition capabilities, namely those related to artillery, armored vehicles, aircraft, naval forces, information technology, and demining, will help Ukraine, together with partners, to protect millions of innocent lives.

Ukrainians are waiting for an opportunity to return to their homes, rebuild their houses and reunite with their families, the Ukrainian minister mentioned.

In his speech, Umerov recalled the town of Oleshky, which is situated in the left-bank Kherson region and near which Ukrainian forces are now conducting offensive actions. This town is just a six-hour drive from the minister's native town, Alushta, which is now under Russian occupation in Crimea.

Umerov expressed confidence that each of partners is helping Ukrainian forces to overcome this distance. For one and a half years, international support has been bringing Ukrainians closer and closer to their homes.

The Ukrainian minister thanked all the colleagues present at the meeting for their efforts in support of Ukraine. He emphasized that the personal role and involvement of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin, chairing the meetings of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, are priceless.

A reminder that the 17th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting brought together defense leaders from more than 50 countries.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry