(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – Brazil joined the World Trade Organization's agreement on trade civil aircraft (TCA) on Friday (17). The pact sets out international guidelines on the civil aircraft trade. Pictured, aircraft of Brazilian manufacturer Embraer.

Brazil's entry application was approved at a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. The approval ensures the participation of Brazil in the discussions and decisions of the group of 33 member countries.

The pact ensures tariff-free imports of civil aircraft components from member states. The move consolidates import taxes on aircraft and aircraft parts at zero, preventing any tariff barriers from being imposed between the signatory countries.

According to the Brazilian government, the country had applied to join the civil aircraft pact in 2022.“Until now Brazil was the only relevant aircraft producer and original WTO member not to participate in the agreement, while the main competitors of Brazilian aircraft were represented,” the Brazilian government said in a statement.

Signatories of the deal, which came into force in 1980, include the European Union, China, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied

The post Brazil joins civil aircraft agreement appeared first on Agência de Notícias Brasil-Árabe .