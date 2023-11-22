Egypt's Trade Exchange With Other Nile Basin Countries Reaches $3.041Bn In 2022

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS) announced that the trade volume between Egypt and Nile Basin countries reached $3 in 2022, with a trade surplus of $287m in favor of Egypt.

According to CAPMAS's statement today, Egypt's exports to these countries increased by 7.4% in 2022, reaching $1, compared to $1 in 2021. The statement highlighted that five African countries accounted for 93.9% of the total exports to the trade bloc.

Sudan was the top destination for Egyptian exports, with a value of $929m, representing 55.8% of the total. Kenya came second with $356m (21.4%), followed by Uganda with $108m (6.5%), Ethiopia with $103m (6.2%), and Tanzania with $70m (4.2%).

The statement indicated that the most exported goods were dates and their products, with a value of $196m (30.1% of the total), followed by fertilizers with $182m (27.9%), and sugar and sugar products with $97m (14.9%).

On the other hand, Egypt's imports from Nile Basin countries increased by 75.9% in 2022, reaching $1, compared to $783m in 2021. The statement emphasized that five African countries accounted for 99.3% of the total imports from the trade bloc.

According to CAPMAS, the Democratic Republic of the Congo was the main source of Egyptian imports, with a value of $525m, representing 38.1% of the total. Sudan came second with $505m (36.7%), followed by Kenya with $308m (22.4%), Uganda with $23m (1.7%), and Ethiopia with $8m (0.6%).

The statement indicated that the most imported goods were copper and its products, with a value of $530m (41.1% of the total), followed by tea and spices with $294m (22.8%), and live animals with $195m (15.1%).