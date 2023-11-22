Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Minister of Information, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and President of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letter (NCCAL) Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi opens Kuwait's 46th International Book Fair.

KUWAIT -- The medical shipment provided to the people of Gaza is a continuous part of Kuwait's medical and logistical air bridge to Gaza, since the start of the Israeli occupation's aggression on Gaza, says Health Minister Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi.

RIYADH -- Exchanging expertise, formulating policies, and boosting cooperation are all vital parts to boost Arab water security, said a Kuwaiti minister on Wednesday.

KUALA LUMPUR --- A powerful 6.6 magnitude earthquake jolts Indonesia's eastern province of North Maluku on Wednesday, with no reported casualties or damage.

RAMALLAH -- More than 81 Palestinian martyrs were killed since last night after the Israeli occupation aircraft launched airstrikes on Palestinian houses in several areas in Gaza Strip, according to local media.

TOKYO -- North Korea claims it successfully launched a military reconnaissance satellite a day earlier, and vows to conduct more launches "in a short span of time," according to state media. (end) mt