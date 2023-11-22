Study presents soapy resolution to undertaking malaria

(MENAFN) Scientists have uncovered a novel approach to combat malaria-carrying mosquitoes by enhancing the effectiveness of certain pesticides with the addition of small amounts of liquid soap, according to a groundbreaking study published in PLOS Neglected Tropical Diseases. Led by Dr. Colince Kamdem and Dr. Caroline Fouet of the University of Texas at El Paso, the research reveals that combining neonicotinoid insecticides with liquid soap can amplify their efficacy more than tenfold. The findings provide a ray of hope in the ongoing battle against disease-carrying mosquitoes, which have exhibited increasing resistance to conventional insecticides.



Dr. Kamdem, the lead author of the study, emphasized the urgent need for alternative compounds with new modes of action as mosquitoes have developed strong resistance to most insecticides over the past two decades. The study's co-author, Dr. Fouet, highlighted the potential of neonicotinoids as an alternative but noted that their potency against certain mosquito species required enhancement. In a surprising turn, the study identified liquid soap as the boosting substance, demonstrating a significant breakthrough in the quest for more effective and sustainable mosquito control methods.



In 2020, the World Health Organization reported an estimated 241 million cases of malaria and 627,000 deaths, with the disease prevalent in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, and Latin America.



Symptoms of malaria include fever, fatigue, headaches, and chills. The global health community has long grappled with the challenge of developing strategies to curb mosquito-borne diseases, and the emergence of soap-enhanced pesticides provides a promising avenue for further research and application.



Dr. Kamdem's discovery of soap's efficacy in routine insecticide tests stemmed from his previous work at Cameroon's Centre for Research in Infectious Diseases. While conducting tests, he noticed increased mosquito mortality when a seed oil-based product, akin to kitchen soap, was added to insecticides. This observation led to the systematic testing of three low-cost, linseed-oil based soaps—Maitre Savon de Marseille, Carolin Savon Noir, and La Perdrix Savon—combined with four different neonicotinoids.



As researchers explore the broader implications and scalability of this innovative solution, the integration of soap-enhanced pesticides may herald a new chapter in the fight against malaria, providing an effective and sustainable means to address the growing challenge of insecticide resistance.



MENAFN22112023000045015687ID1107470973