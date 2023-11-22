Envoy: Pakistan applies for BRICS association

(MENAFN) In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan has formally applied for membership in the BRICS economic alliance, as revealed by the country's newly appointed Ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali. In an interview with TASS news agency on Wednesday, Ambassador Jamali expressed optimism about Pakistan's potential inclusion in the BRICS bloc as early as next year and revealed that the country is actively seeking Russia's assistance in navigating the admission process. This announcement comes as Russia prepares to assume the chairmanship of BRICS in 2024.



Highlighting the strategic importance of BRICS membership, Ambassador Jamali stated, "Pakistan would like to be part of this important organization, and we are in the process of contacting member countries in general and the Russian Federation in particular for extending support to Pakistan’s membership." The diplomatic overture underscores Pakistan's keen interest in aligning itself with the influential economic alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.



BRICS, originally formed to enhance economic cooperation among its member states, is set to potentially expand its ranks in January, with countries like Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates expressing interest in joining. Analysts suggest that the envisioned BRICS+ alliance, with these potential new members, could already surpass the economic strength of the G7, an alliance consisting of industrialized and developed nations such as the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and Japan.



According to South Africa, the current chair of BRICS in 2023, more than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining the alliance. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, in early October, revealed plans for BRICS to compile a list of candidates for partner-state status ahead of the 2024 summit in Kazan. During Russia's chairmanship, member states aim to expand the "circle of BRICS friends," with a specific focus on incorporating countries in Latin America, according to Ryabkov.



As Pakistan seeks to enhance its economic and diplomatic ties on the global stage, its bid for BRICS membership represents a strategic move that could reshape regional dynamics. The upcoming BRICS summit in 2024 is expected to be a pivotal moment, providing insights into the alliance's evolving composition and its role in shaping international economic cooperation.





