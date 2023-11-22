UNIQLO Shows Appreciation To Customers With Arigato Festival

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 22, 2023, New Delhi, India – UNIQLO, the Japanese global apparel retailer, is gearing up to celebrate its Arigato Festival from November 24 to 30. The term "Arigato" means "Thank You," in Japanese, and this festival serves as an expression of heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated customers who have supported UNIQLO over the years.



“With our Arigato Festival, we express our gratitude to the local community for their love and support in making UNIQLO and LifeWear integral to their daily lives. Embracing the spirit of the traditional Japanese concept of Kanshasai (Thanksgiving), we aim to bring joy to our customers by offering quality LifeWear essentials at attractive prices, exclusive novelty items, and a range of exciting in-store activities.”, said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India.



During this season's Arigato Festival celebration, customers can indulge in their favorite LifeWear essentials, including the signature Ultra Light Down, HEATTECH and Fleece jackets, with limited-time offers. Additionally, they can acquire special novelty items and engage in exciting in-store activities, providing a chance to receive captivating gifts.



Enjoy Limited Offers



To show appreciation and thanks, UNIQLO has Limited Offers on select LifeWear Items that customers can enjoy from November 24 to 30, 2023. Be sure to catch Flannel Shirts, Cargo Pants, Ultra Light Down Parka, Women's Easy Cargo Pants, Women's Ultra Light Down Parka, Fluffy Yarn Fleece Full-Zip Jacket, Kids PUFFTECH Washable Parka, HEATTECH Cotton Crew Neck Long Sleeve T-shirt, Women's Souffle Yarn High Neck Long Sleeve Sweater, and more, at exciting prices.



Special Novelty item



To add to the festivities, UNIQLO will offer an exclusive Tumbler to shoppers who make purchases above Rs 10,000. This stainless-steel Tumbler is leak proof and is a great addition to keep warm this winter.



Engaging in-store activities & free gifts



Customers can also win guaranteed free gifts at the 'Lucky Draw' during this festival. Customers stand a chance to win exciting prizes including coffee mugs, keychains, pop sockets, Raw Pressery iced teas, Wingreens Farms snacks, mobile phone stands and more.



Live Station



UNIQLO will amplify the festival experience through both digital and offline channels. This will also include a Live Station on UNIQLO India's Instagram handle, where customers can get an insight on all items on offer, and different ways to style them wherever they are collection.



Customers can explore the UNIQLO x ANYA HINDMARCH collection, available in-store and on UNIQLO from November 24, seamlessly blending high-quality LifeWear with unique creativity-ideal for the festive season.





About UNIQLO LifeWear



Apparel that comes from the Japanese values of simplicity, quality and longevity. Designed to be of the time and for the time, LifeWear is made with such modern elegance that it becomes the building blocks of each individual's style. A perfect shirt that is always being made more perfect. The simplest design hiding the most thoughtful and modern details. The best in fit and fabric made to be affordable and accessible to all. LifeWear is clothing that is constantly being innovated, bringing more warmth, more lightness, better design, and better comfort to people's lives.





About UNIQLO and Fast Retailing



UNIQLO is a brand of Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., a leading Japanese retail holding company with global headquarters in Tokyo, Japan. UNIQLO is the largest of eight brands in the Fast Retailing Group, the others being GU, Theory, PLST, Comptoir des Cotonniers, Princesse tam, J Brand and Helmut Lang. With global sales of approximately 2.77 trillion yen for the 2023 fiscal year ending August 31, 2023 (US $18.92 billion, calculated in yen using the end of August 2023 rate of $1 = 146.2 yen), Fast Retailing is one of the world's largest apparel retail companies, and UNIQLO is Japan's leading specialty retailer.



UNIQLO continues to open large-scale stores in some of the world's most important cities and locations, as part of its ongoing efforts to solidify its status as a global brand. Today the company has a total of more than 2,400 UNIQLO stores across the world, including Japan, Asia, Europe and North America. The total number of stores across Fast Retailing's brands is now close to 3,600.

Company :-PR Pundit

User :- Divij Krishna

Email :