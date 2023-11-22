'Family Institution Key To Society's Advancement'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Social Development and Family H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad stressed that respecting the family institution that is based on the principles of the Islamic religion and integration between men and women is seen as a key element of society advancement.

During her meeting with female students of Qatar University (QU) within a discussion panel entitled 'a conversation with a leading figure' - held in QU, she said that the main idea lies within how to develop the woman's role, especially that family is the first maker of a successful strong woman. She pointed out that the ministry seeks to enhance the integration of roles between men and women.

Regarding the role of each individual in supporting and empowering women in society, Al Misnad pointed out that she prefers using the phrase“integration between men and women” and not“empowering women” because the role of women is settled and imposed itself by nature and the virtue of their function in society, considering that women are nanny, wife, sister, and an essential individual whose role in society is indispensable and unlimited.

The Minister's participation in the meeting came as part of the youth initiatives in which the Ministry of Social Development and Family and its cadres are involved to enhance community awareness of the most important issues facing Qatari society, most notably the issue of family, motherhood, socialization, and integration between the roles of men and women.

The discussion panel witnessed dialogues and interaction from the participating female students regarding social issues currently being raised locally, in addition to reviewing the leadership role of women in various fields of life and the balance between professional ambition and motherhood. The panel also included a talk about the experience of the Minister in leadership and the issue of balancing between professional roles, leadership, and family.

During the panel, the Minister talked about the challenges she faced during her academic and professional career, the most prominent of which was the issue of balancing between motherhood and work, especially since women are the leaders in their homes. Her Excellency noted that the most important achievement any woman can accomplish is succeeding with her children, raising them, and nourishing their minds and souls.

She also praised the intellectual awareness of community issues by female students she witnessed during the visit at QU, which indicates that Qatar has gained a generation of mothers and leaders capable of future leadership. Al Misnad concluded her visit to QU by attending an exhibition of distinguished students accompanying the event, which showcases student initiatives and community projects.