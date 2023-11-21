Chairman Chen Zhi And Prince Holding Group Recognized At World Business Outlook Awards

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach - 22 November 2023 - Prince Holding Group, under the exemplary leadership of Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi , has received distinguished honors at the 2023 World Business Outlook Awards.





Chairman Neak Oknha Chen Zhi's "Entrepreneur of the Year in Cambodia 2023" award is a testament to his visionary leadership and commitment to sustainable development and impactful community initiatives in Cambodia.

Chairman Chen Zhi earned the title "Entrepreneur of the Year in Cambodia 2023," and the Group garnered the awards for "Best Community Program in Cambodia 2023" and "Best Overall CSR Excellence in Cambodia 2023."



These awards reflect Prince Group's steadfast dedication to sustainable development and impactful community initiatives in Cambodia.



Chairman Chen Zhi 's visionary leadership has propelled the Group's significant contributions across various sectors, including real estate, financial services, and consumer services, bolstering Cambodia's socio-economic advancement.



The "Best Community Program in Cambodia 2023" award underscores the Group's educational endeavors, particularly the transformative Chen Zhi Scholarship Program . This initiative has been instrumental in supporting Cambodian university students and nurturing future leaders.



Moreover, the "Best Overall CSR Excellence in Cambodia 2023" award acknowledges the Group's holistic approach to corporate social responsibility. Their efforts span education, community development, healthcare, and youth empowerment, demonstrating a comprehensive commitment to societal betterment.



Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer at Prince Holding Group, remarked, "We are profoundly grateful for this recognition from the World Business Outlook Awards. These accolades affirm the foresight of our Chairman and our collective commitment to positively impacting Cambodian lives. Our dedication to fostering the nation's prosperity and community upliftment remains unwavering."



The World Business Outlook Awards celebrate significant achievements and contributions within the business and finance sectors.







Hashtag: #PrinceHoldingGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Prince Holding Group Prince Holding Group is one of Cambodia's largest business groups, spanning across real estate development, financial services, and consumer services.



Prince Holding Group's key business units in Cambodia include Prince Real Estate Group, Prince Huan Yu Real Estate Group, Prince Bank, Belt Road Capital Management, and Awesome Global Investment Group. Via its subsidiaries, Prince Holding Group has over 100 businesses in Cambodia operating in real estate development, banking, finance, tourism, logistics, technology, food and beverages, lifestyle sectors, etc.



Leveraging a network of industrial, business, and financial professionals across Asia, Prince Holding Group is firmly committed to the long-term development of Cambodia.



Moving forward, Prince Holding Group will continue to seek out opportunities to play an important role in Cambodia through partnerships or direct investments into key industries for the betterment of Cambodians and the local economy.



MENAFN21112023003551001712ID1107468389