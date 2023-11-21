UAE President Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ABU DHABI, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamad bin Zayed Al Nahyan reiterated Tuesday the UAE's call for the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip, unimpeded humanitarian access and an immediate ceasefire.

Addressing the BRICS Extraordinary Joint Meeting on the Middle East situation in Gaza, he urged the international community to do all in its power to bring an end to the conflict and ease the suffering of those affected.

Sheikh Mohamad highlighted the increasingly desperate humanitarian crisis facing the people of Gaza and stressed the need to ensure the safe, secure, prompt, and regular delivery of humanitarian aid to those in need.

He called for an urgent end to hostilities, warning that allowing the fighting to continue will result in further casualties and an increased risk of the conflict spilling over to threaten regional stability.

He noted that the only way to address the crisis is to revive the peace process and resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of the two-State solution and the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The UAE President called on the BRICS members and other nations to seek to create an environment of enduring peace in the Middle East, and to pursue all efforts to ensure that dialogue and peaceful coexistence become a path to stability in the region. (end)

