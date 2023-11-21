Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets The Minister Of Social Solidarity

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Minister of Social Solidarity, Nevine El-Kabbag.

Spokesman for the Presidency, Counselor Ahmed Fahmy, said the meeting discussed a number of issues, primarily relief assistance to Gaza. The President was briefed on the Egyptian Red Crescent's efforts to deliver aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Strip. President El-Sisi emphasized that Egypt is continuing its intensive and unyielding efforts to provide and deliver humanitarian aid to the people in Gaza, lauding the Egyptian Red Crescent's efforts in this regard.

The discussion also covered the role of the“National Council for the Care of Martyrs Families and the Injured”. President El-Sisi gave directives to continue to provide and enhance the services delivered to the families of the martyrs and the injured, confirming the Egyptian people's deep appreciation of and respect for their loyal sons, who offered the greatest sacrifices for the sake of Egypt's security and its people's safety.

The meeting also followed-up on the ministry of social solidarity's efforts to support people of determination, particularly services delivered to women with special needs. It also reviewed the activities of“The National Council for the Differently Abled“. President El-Sisi directed to continue efforts to improve the availability and quality of services provided to the eligible groups, particularly women, and to streamline measures aimed at improving the quality of their lives, in line with the relevant laws.

