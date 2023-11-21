Gov't Comms Minister Decries Killing Of 2 Journalists By Israeli Airstrike On Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- Minister of Government Communications, Muhannad Mubaideen, decried the Israeli strike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday that claimed the lives of two journalists from the Beirut-based TV station Al-Mayadeen.Mubaideen, who is also the government spokesperson, condemned this heinous crime, in which the Lebanese and Arab media families lost correspondent Farah Omar and cameraman Rabih Maamari while reporting on events in southern Lebanon.Mubaideen offered his deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of Omar and Maamari, the family of Al-Mayadeen TV station and the entire Arab media family, on behalf of the Jordanian media family. He also prayed to God Almighty to shower them with His abundant mercy.Furthermore, Mubaideen denounced the heinous crimes that Israel has been doing against Palestinian journalists on a daily basis since the start of its war against the Gaza Strip, where Israeli bombings have claimed the lives of 62 male and female journalists."Since the start of the war on the Gaza Strip, journalists in the Gaza Strip have been able to expose Israeli crimes before the eyes of the world. Additionally, they have reported the occupation's crimes with all professionalism and ability, despite the difficult circumstances, targeting, mobility difficulties, and aerial and ground bombardment," the minister concluded.