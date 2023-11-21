10 Next Cryptocurrencies To Explode In 2023

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) The crypto markets are looking extremely bullish right now, with investors preparing their portfolios for the next bull run.

With the Bitcoin halving event approaching, plus the potential for the first Bitcoin ETF approval from the SEC, 2024 is predicted to be a superb year for crypto asset valuations.

In this guide, we evaluate what could be the next cryptocurrency to explode . We cover 10 projects that could generate significant returns in the coming weeks and months, so read on to find the next 100x projects.

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) : Another trending presale project, Bitcoin Minetrix has raised over $4.2 million in presale. It's revolutionizing the Bitcoin mining industry through a stake-to-mine model. Users stake BTCMTX tokens to earn credits, which are exchangeable for Bitcoin mining power. Unlike cloud mining providers, Bitcoin Minetrix offers flexible terms, small minimums, and a decentralized ecosystem.

Meme Kombat (MK) : GameFi projects are expected to blow up in 2024, so Meme Kombat is also one of our top picks. Its gaming platform allows players to bet on 'meme battles', with AI-backed characters including Doge, FLOKI, Shiba, and Pepe. MK is the ecosystem token, which needs to be staked to access Meme Kombat. Its ongoing presale has already raised nearly $2 million.

TG Token (TGC) : This regulated casino and sportsbook operates on Telegram, allowing players to gamble anonymously and in complete safety. Although players can also deposit established cryptocurrencies, TGC tokens offer additional perks. This includes a buyback program, where profits are used to purchase and burn tokens. Not to mention 25% cashback and staking rewards. This presale has raised $2.6 million so far.

Launchpad XYZ (LPX) – An innovative portal aimed at consumers, Launchpad XYZ specializes in Web 3.0 finance. Users stake LPX tokens to access exclusive products, such as private ICO campaigns, fractional assets, and pre-released metaverse games. Launchpad XYZ also offers trading signals and AI crypto ratings. So far, Launchpad XYZ has raised over $2 million. Presale investors will secure an 8% discount today.

Solana (SOL) : One of the best-performing cryptocurrencies in recent times, Solana is up 113% in the prior month. Compared to one year prior, Solana has increased by 370%. This layer-1 blockchain supports lightning-fast transactions at a small fraction of a cent. This makes Solana perfect for Web 3.0 ecosystems. Buying Solana today will secure a 78% discount from all-time highs.

Uniswap (UNI) : By far the dominant player in the decentralized exchange space, Uniswap has a market share of over 64%. While it's the go-to exchange for newly launched ERC-20 tokens, Uniswap also supports cross-chain functionality. Trading at an 88% bear market discount, Uniswap is a steal right now. Over the prior month, the Uniswap price is up 31%.

Chainlink (LINK) : Clear market leader in the Oracle niche, Chainlink provides real-world data to blockchains. It also provides a decentralized framework for competing networks to communicate with one another. For instance, offline data can be uploaded into Cardano and then shared with Arbitrum. LINK tokens are trading at a huge discount right now; they're available 71% below all-time highs.

Arbitrum (ARB) : Layer-2 solutions are expected to enjoy another parabolic run during the next bull market, so we rate Arbitrum as the best option. With more projects opting for Arbritrum over Polygon and Optimism, this speaks volumes. Arbitrum can handle up to 40,000 transactions per second and super-low fees. ARB tokens, which trade on most tier-one exchanges, are trading 91% below their prior peak.

Dogecoin (DOGE) : With one of the largest communities in the crypto space, Dogecoin remains a fan-favorite with investors. The world's most popular meme coin has remained under the $0.10 level for some time, far below its prior all-time high of $0.74. This 89% discount is particularly attractive now that the Dogecoin blockchain supports secondary tokens, known as the DRC-20 standard. This opens a new world of opportunities.

Our Full Analysis of the Next Cryptocurrency to Boom We've selected 10 projects that could be behind the next crypto to explode. Read on to discover more about each project, including use cases, target markets, upside potential, risks, and much more.

1. Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF): Deflationary Project With Strategic Token Burns Linked to Bitcoin ETF Approvals [$1.2 Million in Presale Funding] In our view, Bitcoin ETF Token is one of the best cryptocurrencies to buy right now. This is a presale project, meaning you can invest before BTCETF tokens are listed on exchanges. Therefore, you'll secure the lowest entry price possible. In a nutshell, Bitcoin ETF Token is capitalizing on the hype surrounding Bitcoin ETF approvals.

As you likely know, the SEC is expected to approve its first Bitcoin ETF application in 2024 . This will be huge news for the broader crypto industry, considering the institutional inflows that this will invite. Bitcoin ETF Token rewards holders through strategic burns, which are based on specific milestones.

This includes BTCETF hitting a market capitalization of $100 million, the first Bitcoin ETF approval date announced, and Bitcoin hitting $100,000. There are five milestones total, each removing 5% of the BTCETF supply. Therefore, Bitcoin ETF Token will appeal to investors who prefer deflationary assets.

We also like Bitcoin ETF Token for its generous presale discounts. Its tokens are selling for just $0.0056 each but will increase to $0.0068 by the end of the presale. This means presale investors will currently secure a 17% discount. Moreover, Bitcoin ETF Token is offering staking APYs of 199%. This means investors will double their BTCETF holdings in just one year. Key Points

Capitalizing on the hype surrounding Bitcoin ETF approvals

25% of the total token supply will be burned through five milestones

Over $1.2 million in presale funding so far

Presale investors are currently getting a 17% discount Staking APYs of 199%

Total Tokens 2.1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 840 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase 1 BTCETF Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, Credit Card (KYC Required)

The next best crypto is Bitcoin Minetri , which is also one of the best crypto presales for upside potential. This project has solid utility and a clear long-term vision. It has developed a stake-to-mine model that makes Bitcoin mining inclusive. Here's how it works; users deposit BTCMTX into a Bitcoin Minetrix pool, which passively generates credits.



Credits are exchangeable for Bitcoin mining power, allowing users to mine BTC tokens remotely without any hardware or electricity costs. This could be a huge market as we move closer to the next Bitcoin halving event. After all, Bitcoin mining will become even more competitive, so it's notable that Bitcoin Minetrix is making the space more accessible.



Not only that, but Bitcoin Minetrix doesn't have high minimum requirements or long contract demands. Moreover, its stake-to-mine infrastructure is decentralized, meaning the project is run for the community. In addition, users can withdraw their BTC mining rewards at any time. This is in contrast to cloud mining sites, which usually have a lock-in period of at least 12 months.



Crucially, BTCMTX tokens could be the next cryptocurrency to explode, considering the success of the presale so far. More than $4.2 million has already been raised from investors. At $0.0117 per token, this is the lowest entry price available. As hype and FOMO continue to increase, the Bitcoin Minetrix presale is likely to sell out early.



Key Points



Over $4.2 million raised from presale investors

Innovative stake-to-mine concept

Users earn credits, which can be exchanged for Bitcoin mining power

Decentralized framework offers a community-based environment

Flexible mining agreements, small minimums, and no hardware required



Total Tokens 4 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 2.8 Billion Blockchain Ethereum Network Token Type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase No Minimum Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, MATIC, Credit Card (KYC Required)

Meme Kombat is another innovative project that is currently in presale. Investors are bullish on the future of GameFi projects, so Meme Kombat could be the next cryptocurrency to explode. It has built a decentralized battle game, where popular memes fight one another. This includes Shiba, Pepe, FLOKI, SpongeBob, Doge, and many other novel meme characters.



The Meme Kombat whitepaper explains that battles can be viewed in real-time and are generated by artificial intelligence. Unlike other play-to-earn concepts, this ensures that battles are always random and engaging. Moreover, players will be able to bet on Meme Kombat battles, just like they would at a traditional online sportsbook.



Odds will be available before and during each battle, based on the probability of each meme character winning. Bets must be placed with MK tokens, which are native to Meme Kombat. Not only that but MK tokens need to be staked before players can bet. This is a smart move, as it keeps the Meme Kombat ecosystem stable and secure.



Meme Kombat is currently offering staking APYs of 518%. This is proving popular, with 63% of presale investors already opting to stake their MK tokens. The Meme Kombat presale – which has raised $2 million, is offering MK tokens at just $0.205. This price is available for the next two days; it will then increase. After the presale, MK tokens will be listed on crypto exchanges.



Key Points



Next crypto to blow up from the GameFi niche

AI-backed battle game featuring Doge, Shiba, FLOKI, and other popular memes

Pre-match and in-play odds allow players to bet on battles

Stake-to-bet concept keeps the ecosystem stable

$2 million in presale funding raised so far

Total Tokens 120 Million Tokens Available in ICO 60 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $5 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

TG is a recently launched casino and sportsbook that operates on the Telegram app. It allows players to gamble without opening an account, meaning no personal information or KYC documents. Players can deposit, bet, and withdraw cryptocurrencies, and payouts are approved instantly. TG also supports TGC token payments, which are native to the project.



Players depositing TGC benefit from a 25% cashback program on losses, not to mention enhanced bonuses and promotions. TGC tokens also represent a viable long-term investment, as TG has developed a buyback framework. Put simply, it buys batches of TGC from public exchanges and burns 40%, meaning the tokens are removed from the supply.



It then deposits the remaining 60% into a staking pool. This allows long-term holders to earn passive rewards; the APY is currently 215%. Therefore, TGC is a solid utility token with clear use cases. Going back to its Telegram casino, TG has partnered with regulated software providers. This includes NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, and Evolution.



Games include blackjack, slots, baccarat, dice, roulette, and keno. The sportsbook covers soccer, tennis, cricket, esports, rugby, and much more. TGC tokens are still being sold at presale prices; more than $2.6 million has already been raised. Not only does the presale offer a discounted entry price but those investing $5,000 or more will receive an exclusive NFT.



Key Points



Regulated Telegram casino and sportsbook offering KYC-free accounts

Instant deposits and withdrawals via cryptocurrencies

TGC tokens are repurchased and burned – offering a deflationary supply

Staking APYs of 215% and 25% cashback for those depositing TGC More than $2.6 million in presale funding so far



Total Tokens 100 Million Tokens Available in ICO 40 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase $5 Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB

Launchpad XYZ is making the Web 3.0 investment space more accessible for everyday consumers. It has developed many innovative features, and most can be accessed by staking LPX tokens. This includes an AI-backed algorithm that rates crypto projects based on technical, fundamental, and alternative data sources.



It also offers a VIP trading signals service on Telegram. These are trading suggestions that help investors find the next cryptocurrency to explode. For instance, VIP members were recently advised to buy Elon 2.0, which netted gains of over 2,900%. Launchpad XYZ is also building an AI-backed chat box, which allows users to find the ideal cryptocurrencies for their portfolios.



We also like that Launchpad XYZ offers fractional real estate, fine art, and other stores of value. These assets are tokenized into small units, making them affordable. Moreover, Launchpad XYZ offers access to private ICO campaigns and new NFT mints, directly on its decentralized exchange. There's also early-bird access to new play-to-earn games and metaverses.



Considering the value proposition of its key features, users will be motivated to buy and stake LPX. Now is the best time to acquire LPX tokens, as the presale is offering an 8% bonus. Moreover, presale investors receive an NFT that comes with additional perks. The NFT received depends on the presale investment. More than $2 million has been raised so far.



Key Points



User-friendly ecosystem making Web 3.0 investments accessible to consumers

Features include AI-backed crypto ratings, VIP trading signals, and fractional assets

Staking LPX offers access to private ICOs, new NFT mints, and much more

Over $2 million in presale funding so far Presale investors receive an 8% bonus plus a special NFT

Total Tokens 1 Billion Tokens Available in ICO 250 Million Blockchain Ethereum Network Token type ERC-20 Minimum Purchase 100 LPX Purchase With USDT, ETH, BNB, Credit Card (KYC Required)

Solana is one of the best-performing cryptocurrencies right now. The so-called 'Ethereum Killer' has increased by 113% in the prior month alone. Over a 12-month period, Solana is up over 370% . All that being said, Solana is still trading 78% below its prior all-time high. Should Solana return to its peak of $260.06 – this offers a further upside of over 350%.



Although Solana has solid price momentum, its fundamentals are even stronger. Its layer-1 blockchain supersedes most other networks; Solana can handle tens of thousands of transactions per second. Fees cost a fraction of a cent and the network is energy-efficient. Not only that but block settlement times average just 400 milliseconds.

Most importantly, the Solana network supports smart contracts and dApps. This means it can support exchanges, liquidity pools, games, metaverses, and everything in between. However, most projects still prefer Ethereum – even though transaction fees are considerably more expensive. Therefore, Solana's main focus now is to attract developers to its framework.



Key Points



Gains of 113% and 370% in the prior 1 and 12 months, respectively



Still trading 78% below its prior all-time high

Market-leading blockchain with high scalability and super-low transaction fees Supports smart contracts and dApps

Uniswap is not only one of the best-decentralized exchanges in the market, but it dominates the industry by a wide margin. According to CoinGecko, Uniswap has a 64.6% share of the DEX ecosystem. This is significant, considering that over $3.3 billion was traded on decentralized exchanges in the prior 24 hours.



Crucially, Uniswap is often the first exchange for newly launched ERC-20 tokens. And with the broader markets increasingly becoming bullish, we're likely to see a lot more launches in the coming months. This will only benefit Uniswap further, as it collects a 0.3% commission from all buy and sell orders.



Moreover, Uniswap also supports other blockchain networks, which further increases its scope. This includes the BNB Chain, Base, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Polygon. The only way to gain exposure to Uniswap is via UNI tokens. Those buying UNI right now will secure an 88% discount, based on its prior all-time high .



Key Points



64.6% share of the decentralized exchange industry



Self-sufficient revenue model – a 0.3% commission is collected on all orders

Supports cross-chain functionality – including the ERC-20 and BEP-20 standards UNI tokens are currently trading at an 88% discount

Chainlink is another top-rated blockchain project that trades at a huge bear market discount. According to CoinMarketCap data, LINK tokens trade 71% below their prior all-time high. This offers great value, especially considering how innovative Chainlink's ecosystem is. In a nutshell, Chainlink provides real-world data to smart contracts.



It achieves this through Oracles, which ensures the provided data is accurate and without agenda. Most importantly, not only are Chainlink Oracles decentralized but they're compatible with many different blockchain standards. And without any recognized competitors, Chainlink could be the next cryptocurrency to explode.



We also like that Chainlink allows competing blockchain networks to communicate with each other. For example, Ethereum could extract data from the real-world and share it with the Solana network. The use cases are endless. In terms of price momentum, Chainlink is up over 92% in the past month.



Key Points



Oracles provide real-world data to smart contracts

Enables competing blockchains to communicate with each other

Virtually no recognized competitors in the Oracle space LINK tokens trade 71% below their prior all-time highs



Although there are several layer-2 solutions worth keeping an eye on, we'd argue that Arbitrum will dominate this space long-term. According to CoinMarketCap, the Arbitrum ecosystem now hosts 246 projects . This includes Chainlink, Dai, Aave, the Graph, Render, and Decentraland. In contrast, Polygon and Optimism have attracted 219 and 79 projects, respectively.



Arbitrum can handle up to 40,000 transactions per second, and claims to be 10 times cheaper than the proprietary Ethereum network. Arbitrum is also faster, ensuring that ERC-20 projects avoid network overload. From an investment perspective, Arbitrum's native token, ARB, is available at a considerable discount.



Launched in early 2023, ARB tokens are trading 91% below their prior highs. What's more, Arbitrum has a market capitalization of just $1.3 billion. This offers plenty of upside potential when the next crypto bull run arrives in full force. ARB tokens are listed on most tier-one exchanges, including eToro, Binance, Kraken, and KuCoin.



Key Points



Leading layer-2 solution for ERC-20 projects

High scalability, low fees, and super-fast transactions

Hosts more projects than Polygon and Optimism ARB tokens now trade 91% below prior all-time highs



Dogecoin is the most popular meme coin to buy. Its community has millions of token holders, and many have remained loyal throughout the current bear market. What's more, Dogecoin still trades below the $0.10 level . This is just a small fraction of its prior all-time high; DOGE hit $0.74 in May 2021.



Therefore, those investing in Dogecoin will secure an 89% discount. Although Dogecoin retains its meme status, its blockchain recently entered a new dimension; it now supports secondary tokens. Known as the DRC-20 standard, the Dogecoin blockchain is also compatible with smart contracts and dApps.



Most importantly, DRC-20 tokens must pay transaction fees in Dogecoin. This gives Dogecoin additional utility, other than just a payment currency. In the near future, we could see developers join the Dogecoin network to create decentralized games, metaverses, and much more. This will increase demand for DOGE, making it the most promising cryptocurrency around.



Key Points



World's most popular meme coin with millions of token holders

DOGE trades 89% below its 2021 peak

The Dogecoin blockchain now supports smart contracts and dApps DRC-20 projects must pay transaction fees in DOGE



There are many factors that can cause a cryptocurrency to explode. In some instances, parabolic price spikes are achieved in a very short period of time. This is often the case with new cryptocurrencies that are able to generate hype and FOMO from the get-go.



A good example of this is Pepe, which increased by 7,000% in under three weeks after its April 2023 launch. Similarly, some of the best upcoming ICOs discussed today, such as Bitcoin ETF Token and Bitcoin Minetrix, are showing similar signs to Pepe. These new projects have already raised $1.2 million and $4.2 million from investors, respectively.



In addition to hype and FOMO, new cryptocurrencies generally have small market capitalizations. This means that prices can explode without needing a significant amount of buying pressure. In contrast, mega-cap projects like Bitcoin and Ethereum are valued at hundreds of billions of dollars, so growth will be a lot more organic.



Some cryptocurrencies are able to explode over a much longer period of time. Although investors must be patient, the upside potential can be significant. For example, consider that you could have bought Solana at under $1 when it launched in 2020 . Had you held onto your Solana investment until it peaked in late 2021, you would have made gains of almost 26,000%.

We'll now discuss some of the most effective ways to discover the next best cryptocurrency projects. Follow these tips to build the ultimate crypto investment portfolio before the bull run arrives.



Choosing a new crypto to buy can be a profitable yet risky strategy. This is especially the case when investing in an ICO project, as you're buying tokens before they're launched on exchanges.



The upside potential can be life-changing, as new cryptocurrencies begin life with a small market capitalization. This is like investing in a small-cap energy stock before it explodes. Not all new projects will be successful, so it's crucial to diversify your portfolio.



Some of the best new cryptocurrency projects that we discovered include Bitcoin ETF Token, Bitcoin Minetrix, Meme Kombat, TG, and Launchpad. These five projects give you exposure to multiple niches, including Bitcoin ETF approvals , Bitcoin mining, play-to-earn gaming, decentralized casinos, and the Web 3.0 era.



Look for projects with a solid long-term vision, a leading market share, and identifiable use cases. This criterion will enable you to ride the next bull run effectively, as investors typically favor projects with strong fundamentals.



Let's look at some examples to illustrate the point.





Solana is a layer-1 blockchain that supersedes Ethereum. Not only in terms of fees but speed and scalability. Solana trades 78% below its all-time high.



Uniswap, which has a 64% market share of the DEX industry, is trading 88% below its prior peak. And then there's Chainlink, Arbitrum, and Dogecoin, trading 71%, 91%, and 89% below their respective all-time highs.

If just one of the above projects returns to its 2021 highs, you'd be looking at growth of at least 270%.



Overall, the most effective strategy is to focus on cryptocurrencies with solid long-term fundamentals. However, many investors in the crypto space target short-term gains. Even in the midst of a bear market, trending tokens can increase by 10-fold in the space of a week.





If you can identify these projects toward the bottom of their trajectory, you could generate considerable gains without needing to remain in the market long-term.



As we mentioned earlier, Pepe achieved 7,000% growth just 17 days after it launched.

For every $1,000 invested, you'd be looking at gains of $70,000.



Here's an example of how it works;





Investors see that a particular cryptocurrency has increased by 300% in the prior 48 hours.



Not wanting to miss out, the investor buys the respective token.



Similarly, other investors see that the token is now up 400% in the past 48 hours, so they also invest.

This creates a domino effect, whereby hype and FOMO continue to attract new buying waves.



This is how cryptocurrencies like Pepe can explode in such a short period of time.



The final piece of the puzzle is knowing where to find the next cryptocurrency to explode.



Leading on from the above section, here's where to look:

To invest in new cryptocurrencies before they launch on exchanges, focus on upcoming ICOs. We've already mentioned Bitcoin ETF Token, Bitcoin Minetrix, and Meme Kombat, not to mention TG and Launchpad XYZ.



These projects have raised millions of dollars between them, so have been successful in creating hype. You can also check out ICO listing websites to find other upcoming launches.



Next, you'll want to use CoinMarketCap to find established cryptocurrencies that trade at huge bear market discounts. As we mentioned, Solana, Uniswap, Dogecoin, Chainlink, and Arbitrum are still available 71-91% below their all-time highs.



But there are many other cryptocurrencies that meet this criteria. Choose projects from various niches and with different market capitalizations.



One of the best investment tools to find trending cryptocurrencies with strong price momentum is DexTools. This platform tracks over 10,000 decentralized exchanges and more than 2.2 million pairs.



Check out the 'Daily Gainers' section to see which tokens are outperforming the market. The 'Hot Pairs' section is also useful, which shows the most trending tokens over the prior 24 hours.



We've explored the most effective ways to discover trending cryptocurrencies that could explode in the coming months. In addition to established cryptocurrencies trading at huge bear market discounts, we like ICO campaigns.



In particular, Bitcoin ETF Token has the potential to blow up – especially when the SEC approves its first Bitcoin ETF application. The Bitcoin ETF Token presale continues to create FOMO, with more than $1.2 million raised so far.



