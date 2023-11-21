India Slams Pakistan's 'Unwarranted And Habitual' Reference To Kashmir During UNSC Debate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India Tuesday rejected Pakistan's“unwarranted and habitual” reference to Kashmir during a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) open debate on 'Maintenance of International Peace and Security: Promoting Sustaining Peace through Common Development', PTI reported UNSC debate was going on under the presidency of China Read | National Herald probe: ED attaches properties worth ₹751 crore in money-laundering caseDuring the debate, Munir Akram, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, made a reference to Kashmir in his remarks which was strongly rejected by the Indian side, the PTI reported Read | Airtel top boss Vittal pushes for e-Sim use“I will take not more than a few seconds to dismiss the unwarranted and habitual remarks made by a Permanent Representative earlier against my country and I will not dignify them with a response here,” PTI quoted R. Madhu Sudan, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations as saying.\"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels

Click here!To gain international attention, Pakistan habitually raises Kashmir issue on various global platforms including the United Nations, irrespective of the agenda and topic of discussions, but the attempts have failed to garner any traction. India has consistently maintained that Jammu and Kashmir was, is and will remain an integral part of India Read | Bank of America sees S&P 500 hitting record 5,000 by the end of 2024The bilateral relations between India and Pakistan have been tense since New Delhi scrapped

Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019, which evoked strong reactions from Pakistan. The nuclear-armed Islamabad downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian envoy Delhi has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter of India. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

