Zelensky Meets With Michel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has met with European Council President Charles Michel.

In a post on Telegram , the head of state published a video of the meeting at the Mariinsky Palace, Ukrinform reports.

"A good meeting with European Council President Charles Michel. Especially on such an important day for our country - the Day of Dignity and Freedom," Zelensky wrote.

He said he was satisfied with all the results of the great joint work - of the parliament and the government - regarding the implementation of all recommendations of the European Commission.

"We are counting on a powerful decision in December. Thank you for your support and assistance to Ukraine!" Zelensky said.

Michel, Zelensky discuss support for Ukraine

Michel made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Tuesday, November 21.

The European Union is preparing to start accession negotiations with Ukraine, with an official announcement expected in December.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Moldovan President Maia Sandu also visited Kyiv on Tuesday.

Ukraine marks the Day of Dignity and Freedom on November 21. The holiday was established by a presidential decree of November 13, 2014 to mark the beginning on this day of two significant events in modern Ukrainian history - the Orange Revolution of 2004 and the Revolution of Dignity of 2013.