Minister Radegonde To Undertake Official Visit To India

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, will embark on an official bilateral visit to the Republic of India from 22nd
to 24th
November 2023.
During his visit, Minister Radegonde will be meeting with high government officials to discuss matters of mutual interest and sign Memorandums of Understanding in priority areas of cooperation.
The Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism will also meet with representatives from the private sector during his visit.
To note, Seychelles and India established diplomatic relations on 29th
June 1976.
