Slovak Carriers Block Vyšné Nemecké Checkpoint On Ukraine Border

The Slovak Union of Carriers is blocking the movement of trucks through the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint adjacent to the Ukrainian checkpoint Uzhhorod.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS) with reference to the Border Police of the Slovak Republic.

The blocking of truck traffic heading to Vyšné Nemecké began at 13:30 on Tuesday, November 21.

"The duration of the blockade has not been announced, although it is possible that such actions by Slovak carriers may be long-lasting," the SBGS warns.

Ukrainian border guards are taking measures to monitor the situation, clarify cooperation with Slovak colleagues on the procedure for further passage of trucks and the category of cargo to be allowed across the border.

At the moment, about 300 trucks are in Slovakia in front of the Vyšné Nemecké checkpoint heading to Ukraine. All relevant authorities have been notified of the traffic blocking situation.

Passenger cars and buses are allowed to cross as usual.

As Ukrinform reported, the announced protest of Polish carriers on the Polish-Ukrainian border has been going on since November 6.

Negotiations at the state level did not yield any results. In three days, only 317 trucks crossed the Yahodyn-Dorohusk checkpoint for entry and 47 for exit, instead of 1,800 in each direction.