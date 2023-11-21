(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. France committed
massacres in Algeria, leader of Les Oranges association M'Hamed
Kaki said at an international conference on "Decolonization:
Empowerment and Development of Women" in Baku, Trend reports.
"We are talking about the death of 40,000 people. The people of
Algeria realized that they need to get rid of this yoke. Despite
the fact that this movement is more than 100 years old, colonial
policies still exist," he noted.
"When any state demands its freedom, it begins to be demonized,
to bully. And who does this? The West, the former colonists," he
emphasized.
The conference is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the
Non-Aligned Movement.
