France Committed Massacres In Algeria - Leader Of Les Oranges Association


11/21/2023 8:09:25 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. France committed massacres in Algeria, leader of Les Oranges association M'Hamed Kaki said at an international conference on "Decolonization: Empowerment and Development of Women" in Baku, Trend reports.

"We are talking about the death of 40,000 people. The people of Algeria realized that they need to get rid of this yoke. Despite the fact that this movement is more than 100 years old, colonial policies still exist," he noted.

"When any state demands its freedom, it begins to be demonized, to bully. And who does this? The West, the former colonists," he emphasized.

The conference is organized by the Baku Initiative Group of the Non-Aligned Movement.

