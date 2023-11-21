AMD Unveils Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) AMD has made a significant announcement, unveiling the highly anticipated Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors and making a comeback to the high-end desktop space with the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors. This release sets a new standard for computing performance and innovation in the industry.



The AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors marks AMD's return to the High-End Desktop (HEDT) space since 2020, bringing a fresh wave of innovation and performance to creative and professional users. Built on the advanced "Zen 4" architecture, these processors offer an unprecedented level of computing power, featuring up to 64 cores and 128 threads. With up to 48 PCIe® 5.0 lanes available to desktop users, the processors deliver not only exceptional performance but also efficiency. n the High-End Desktop (HEDT) lineup, AMD presents the Ryzen Threadripper 7960X, 7970X, and 7980X, featuring 24, 32, and 64 cores, respectively. These processors boast impressive maximum boost frequencies of 5.30 GHz and cache sizes ranging from 152 MB to 320 MB.



Notably, the Threadripper 7000 Pro WX-series processors are positioned as a compelling alternative to Intel's latest workstation platform. With a remarkable offering of up to 96 cores and faster boost clocks in comparison to Intel's counterparts, these processors aim to provide a high-performance solution for professional workloads.



The Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors, set to be available later this year, are targeted at DIY enthusiasts, system integrator (SI) partners, and OEM partners like Dell Technologies, HP, and Lenovo. Tailored for professionals and businesses seeking top-tier performance, reliability, expandability, and security, these processors deliver exceptional multi-core performance with up to 96 cores and 192 processing threads. Hence, catering to DIY enthusiasts, system integrator (SI) partners, and OEM partners such as Dell Technologies, HP, and Lenovo, these processors provide unparalleled multi-core performance with up to 96 cores and 192 processing threads. Designed for professionals and businesses demanding top-tier performance, reliability, expandability, and security, the PRO series incorporates AMD PRO technologies, ensuring enterprise-level security and management features.



"AMD has a long history of leading innovation in the workstation and high-performance computing segments, and this new line up of Ryzen Threadripper 7000 Series processors marks another step on that path," said Jack Huynh, Senior Vice President and GM of the Computing and Graphics Business Group at AMD. "These processors are a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class innovation and performance, and we're confident that they will unlock incredible creative potential in our users while continuing to raise the bar on energy efficiency in the most capable platform on the planet."



About AMD



AMD, established in 1969 and headquartered in California, is a leading semiconductor company renowned for CPUs (Ryzen, Threadripper) and GPUs (Radeon). Competing with industry giants like Intel and NVIDIA, AMD is recognized for technological innovations such as the "Zen" CPU architecture and RDNA GPU architecture. The company strategically collaborates, partnering with major players like Microsoft and Sony for gaming consoles. AMD's commitment to advancing technology is evident in its vision to deliver high-performance solutions across various computing domains.

