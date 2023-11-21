Azerbaijan Serves As Transit Hub For Region - TITR Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan is a transit hub for the region, Secretary General of the International Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" Gaidar Abdikerimov told Trend .

"We can see that billions of dollars have been invested in transportation infrastructure in recent years. Azerbaijan has become a regional transit hub, both from west to east and north to south, after thoroughly modernizing its infrastructure," he said.

Abdikerimov noted that this includes railroads, highways, and ports in Azerbaijan.

"We are happy about this, as the next step will be to utilize the full potential of these infrastructural opportunities, which will give a new impetus to Azerbaijan's development," he said.

Abdikerimov added that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) serves to achieve the economic goals that Azerbaijan has set for itself. Those infrastructure projects being implemented in Azerbaijan will be actively used.

"It is critical that all of this infrastructure runs smoothly. Without transportation network cohesiveness, the economy would not develop as it is required for us, the participants in this transportation project," he emphasized.

The TMTM, or Middle Corridor, connects the networks of container rail freight transportation in China and the European Union through the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye and Eastern Europe.

A route train running along this corridor delivers cargo from China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the main advantages of this transport corridor.