Azerbaijan Serves As Transit Hub For Region - TITR Secretary General

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan is a
transit hub for the region, Secretary General of the International
Association "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" Gaidar
Abdikerimov told Trend .
"We can see that billions of dollars have been invested in
transportation infrastructure in recent years. Azerbaijan has
become a regional transit hub, both from west to east and north to
south, after thoroughly modernizing its infrastructure," he
said.
Abdikerimov noted that this includes railroads, highways, and
ports in Azerbaijan.
"We are happy about this, as the next step will be to utilize
the full potential of these infrastructural opportunities, which
will give a new impetus to Azerbaijan's development," he said.
Abdikerimov added that the Trans-Caspian International Transport
Route (TITR) serves to achieve the economic goals that Azerbaijan
has set for itself. Those infrastructure projects being implemented
in Azerbaijan will be actively used.
"It is critical that all of this infrastructure runs smoothly.
Without transportation network cohesiveness, the economy would not
develop as it is required for us, the participants in this
transportation project," he emphasized.
The TMTM, or Middle Corridor, connects the networks of container
rail freight transportation in China and the European Union through
the countries of Central Asia, the Caucasus, Türkiye and Eastern
Europe.
A route train running along this corridor delivers cargo from
China to Europe in an average of 20–25 days, and this is one of the
main advantages of this transport corridor.
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107464863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.