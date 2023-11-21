Counter-Terror Operations Yield Success With Elimination Of Three Militants

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a recent series of counter-terrorism operations in Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan, security forces have successfully eliminated three terrorists. Tragically, a security officer lost his life in North Waziristan due to an explosive device.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Army reported that a targeted intelligence-based operation in the Kalachi area of Dera Ismail Khan resulted in the deaths of two terrorists. Simultaneously, another terrorist was neutralized in the Kot Azam area of South Waziristan during a separate operation.

The ISPR disclosed that the slain terrorists were actively involved in carrying out attacks on both security forces and civilians. Substantial recoveries of weapons were made during the operations, further thwarting potential threats.

Unfortunately, during an operation in the Gharyum area of North Waziristan, Soldier Shahzeb lost his life due to the detonation of an explosive device.

This comes on the heels of a recent successful operation in the Badaber area of Peshawar, where four wanted terrorists were eliminated by security forces.

In a separate incident, an attack on the Pakistan Army in Khyber district's Tirah Valley resulted in the tragic loss of two personnel, including a lieutenant colonel , while seven others sustained injuries. The security forces remain vigilant and committed to eradicating terrorist threats for the safety and security of the nation.