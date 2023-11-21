CRA Takes Part In World Radiocommunication Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) of the State of Qatar is participating in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23), hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai from November 20 to December 15, 2023. Qatar's delegation is led by Engineer Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of CRA, accompanied by representatives from CRA and a group of specialists in the radio spectrum field representing government and private entities in Qatar.

Held every four years, the event is crucial for reviewing and revising the Radio Regulations, an international treaty governing radio-frequency spectrum use and satellite orbits.

The WRC-23 aims to provide a stable and predictable regulatory environment needed for future investments. It focuses on enabling new radiocommunication systems and applications to access the radio spectrum, protecting the operation of existing services, and ensuring the rational, equitable, efficient, and economical use of radio-frequency spectrum and satellite-orbit resources.

Engineer Ahmad Abdulla AlMuslemani, President of CRA expressed,“Through our active engagement in WRC-23, we reiterate Qatar's dedication to promoting global communication enhancements. We're setting our sights on a universally connected world, seamlessly adhering to international Radio Regulations. It also represents CRA's dedication to the telecom sector's development, technological innovation, and Qatar's radio communication future, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.”

Key items on the WRC-23 agenda include discussions on the international regulatory framework for geostationary and non-geostationary satellites, the use of earth stations in motion, such as on aircraft and ships, and the use of satellite technologies for broadband services, especially in remote areas. The conference will also delve into the use of inter-satellite links for real-time Earth-observation data, enhancing radiocommunications for aircraft safety, and the use of space research for climate monitoring and other scientific missions.

Qatar shows particular interest in some agenda items regarding the identification of frequency bands for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT).

Additionally, some other items are crucial for harmonizing the use of frequency bands by earth stations in motion (onboard aircraft and

vessels).

Agenda items focusing on satellite network frequency bands will also be of interest to the country.

An essential part of the conference is the future agenda items, which will determine the conferences' agenda items in 2027 and 2031, influencing future investments and technological advancements.

During the conference, CRA will host a coffee break and have a booth serving as a platform for highlighting Qatar's readiness to host the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2026 (PP-26).

Attendees will have the opportunity to watch a promotional video about PP-26 and learn about Qatar's thriving Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.

Post-WRC, CRA will release Qatar's National Frequency Allocation Plan (NFAP), after a transparent consultation process, reflecting WRC's outcomes and aligning with Qatar's overarching needs in various sectors.

This plan will play a pivotal role in shaping Qatar's spectrum governance.