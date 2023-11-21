BYD Showcases Full Lineup Of New Energy Vehicles At The 21St Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- BYD, the world's leading manufacturer of new energy vehicles, showcased its full lineup of vehicles at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition from November 17th to 26th. BYD featured the global debut of the e4 concept car, the release of the Supercar Platform, and the unveiling of the new pure electric SUV-the BYD Sea Lion 07 EV*.

Yangwang Unveiled a New e4 Concept Car and Supercar Platform

BYD's premium sub-brand Yangwang dazzled with the debut of its latest e4 concept car, supercar platform, and brought U8 and U9 to the auto show. The e4 concept car by Yangwang lacked traditional steering gear and braking mechanisms. It employed a three-in-one technology for driving, braking, and steering, eliminating the need for conventional mechanical systems. Earlier this year, Yangwang introduced the exclusive Yangwang Architecture for high-end new energy vehicles. The Supercar Platform under this architecture made its official debut, marking Yangwang's transition from the wilderness to the racetrack with cutting-edge technology. At the exhibition, the interior of the Yangwang U9 was unveiled for the first time, showcasing a cockpit that exuded both technological sophistication and sportiness.

Sea Lion 07 EV*: A New Member of the BYD Ocean Series

BYD Ocean Series unveiled its first mid-sized pure electric SUV, the Sea Lion 07 EV*, at the exhibition. Embracing the 'Ocean Aesthetics' design philosophy, it utilized rear-wheel/four-wheel drive architecture, equipped with CTB technology and iTAC intelligent torque control technology. Additionally, it featured front double-wishbone and rear five-link independent suspension, along with the BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System. Currently, the Ocean Series boasts several popular models such as the Dolphin, Seal, establishing a robust Ocean Series IP. In the future, the Ocean Series would consolidate SUV models under the intellectual property of Sea Lion* and sedan models under the intellectual property of Seal.

Denza D9 PREMIER (inaugural edition with four seats) Showcased its Intelligent Configurations

Denza, another high-end sub-brand under BYD's diversified brand matrix, presented the D9 PREMIER (inaugural edition with four seats) along with several cutting-edge technologies. The exterior of D9 PREMIER (inaugural edition with four seats) adopted a galaxy dual-tone body, and the interior featured the application of intangible cultural heritage gilding techniques. The cabin was equipped with 22 DEVIALET audio speakers and a premier intelligent customized cockpit, including an 8-inch armrest screen.

In December, high-speed NOA (Navigate on Autopilot) will be rolled out to consumers, followed by the gradual release of urban NOA in Q1 of next year. High-speed NOA-enabled vehicles will be delivered to consumers in December. Additionally, features such as Sentry Mode, Light Map Mode, and Commute Mode will progressively roll out next year.

FANGCHENGBAO and the Stunning BAO 5

BYD's professional personalized sub-brand FANGCHENGBAO also brought its BAO 5 to the exhibition. The BAO 5, which was just launched last week, positioned itself as a "Super Hybrid Hardcore SUV" starting at 289,800 RMB and was equipped with BYD's core technologies such as DMO and DiSus-P. BAO 5 used the ultra-safe blade battery, which adopted a 5-layer protection structure and was shielded by a ring-type double protection system.

BYD had a total of 4 booths at the 21st Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition, which continued until November 26th. Various of BYD's hardcore technologies, including the Dual Mode Off-road (DMO) Super Hybrid Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and e4 Platform also made appearances by some display platforms at this exhibition. BYD demonstrated its pioneer technology and leading advancements, contributing to helping cool the earth by 1°C.

About BYD

BYD is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Founded in 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker, BYD now boasts a diverse business scope covering automobiles, rail transit, new energy, and electronics, with over 30 industrial parks in China, the United States, Canada, Japan, Brazil, Hungary, and India. From energy generation and storage to its applications, BYD is dedicated to providing zero-emission energy solutions that reduce global reliance on fossil fuels. Its new energy vehicle footprint now covers 6 continents, over 70 countries and regions, and more than 400 cities. Listed in both Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, the company is known to be a Fortune Global 500 enterprise that furnishes innovations in pursuit of a greener world.

About BYD Auto

Founded in 2003, BYD Auto is the automotive subsidiary of BYD, a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. Aiming to accelerate the green transition of the global transportation sector, BYD Auto focuses on developing pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company has mastered the core technologies of the entire industrial chain of new energy vehicles, such as batteries, electric motors, and electronic controllers. It has witnessed in recent years significant technological advancements, including the Blade Battery, DM-i Super Hybrid Technology, e Platform 3.0, CTB Technology, e4 Platform, BYD DiSus Intelligent Body Control System, and DMO super hybrid system. The company is the world's first carmaker to stop the production of fossil-fueled vehicles on the EV shift and has remained top of new energy passenger vehicle sales in China for 10 years in a row.

