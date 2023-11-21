Malaysia Airlines' First B737 MAX Enters Service

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Malaysia Airlines on November 20 commemorated its inaugural Boeing 737 MAX 8's entry into service. The new 737's maiden flight was operated on the domestic route Kuala Lumpur-Kota Kinabalu with passengers onboard.

On November 13, the 737 embarked on its journey from Boeing's Seattle Delivery Centre. The aircraft made stops in Honolulu and Guam before arriving in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on November 16. The flight lasted 21 hours and 45 minutes and was welcomed with a ceremonial water salute upon arrival at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.



Speaking on the occasion, Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, Chair, Malaysia Aviation Group (parent company of Malaysia Airlines) said,“The induction of our new Boeing 737-8 will allow us to enhance customer experience, improve operational and fuel efficiency, and meet our future network growth requirements to support our vision for the national carrier.”

Besides, Malaysia Airlines' signature flag livery, the 737 features a new songket (traditional Malaysian handwoven fabric) motif logo on the tail.

Equipped with a cutting-edge wireless in-flight entertainment system, the 737 offers passengers an extensive array of options to relax and unwind onboard. Additionally, the availability of free, high-quality, in-flight internet connectivity to all classes will provide passengers with a way to stay connected throughout their flight.

Like Malaysia Airlines' revamped 737-800 aircraft, the MAX 8 will maintain similar seating arrangements, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 162 in Economy Class.

Furthermore, Malaysia Aviation Group has a robust order book, with 25 more 737 MAX 8 aircraft to be delivered progressively until 2026. The airline's second Boeing 737 MAX 8 is set to arrive in November end.

