Enemy Strikes Village In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Heavy Artillery


11/21/2023 1:09:28 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked a village in the Marhanets community, Dnipropetrovsk region, with heavy artillery overnight.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

He said that there were no deaths or injuries.

The situation in other parts of the region was calm, Lysak said.

