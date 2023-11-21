Enemy Strikes Village In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked a village in the Marhanets community, Dnipropetrovsk region, with heavy artillery overnight.
Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
He said that there were no deaths or injuries.
The situation in other parts of the region was calm, Lysak said.
MENAFN21112023000193011044ID1107461920
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.