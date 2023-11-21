Enemy Strikes Village In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Heavy Artillery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops attacked a village in the Marhanets community, Dnipropetrovsk region, with heavy artillery overnight.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

He said that there were no deaths or injuries.

The situation in other parts of the region was calm, Lysak said.