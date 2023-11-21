Ukraine Wants To Hold Talks With Poland And EU On Border Blocks This Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Kyiv hopes to hold talks with Poland and the European Commission this week, as thousands of trucks queue at the border due to Polish blocks.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

"This week we hope to have negotiations in a trilateral format," Ukraine's Trade Representative Taras Kachka said in televised comments on Monday, November 20.

He said the blockages might affect critical supplies of energy resources for Ukraine, which is suffering from constant Russian attacks.

LNG is most heavily affected by the situation, with gasoline and diesel to a lesser extent, Kachka said, adding that crucial imports from the Baltic were also being affected, not just imports from Poland.

He called it a "before crisis situation.

Kachka reiterated that it was not possible to take away licenses, but said Kyiv was ready to discuss additional rules to improve the work of both Ukrainian and Polish truckers.

Ukraine and Poland held talks on the blockages last week but both sides reported no progress. On Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said that about 3,000, mostly Ukrainian trucks, including those carrying fuel and humanitarian aid, were stuck on the Polish side of the border.