Lusail International Circuit Marks Highest-Ever Turnout For Motogp Event

Lusail: President of the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) and the Lusail International Circuit (LIC), Abdulrahman bin Abdullatif Al Mannai expressed his delight over the resounding success of MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2023 that saw thrilling action over the weekend.

Over 55,000 spectators attended the MotoGP races across the three days at the weekend, marking the highest turnout ever recorded for any MotoGP Grand Prix hosted by the LIC.

“We are delighted by the incredible success of the MotoGP Qatar Airways Grand Prix Of Qatar 2023. The monumental turnout of over 55,000 fans is a testament to the flourishing motorsports culture in Qatar. The positive response from the teams, riders, and dedicated organizers at Dorna Sports has been exceptional. We looking forward to hosting more events that showcase Qatar's passion for motorsports but also spotlight our commitment to delivering top-notch experiences for fans and participants alike,” Al Mannai said.

As many as 500 lucky fans to first enter the circuit got a chance to watch their favourite MotoGP riders in the Hero Walk. The riders signed autographs and took photos with the fans creating an exciting atmosphere in the MotoGP Paddock area. Activities such as the electric motorcycle racing for kids, arcade games and a live painting station kept visitors entertained beyond the track.