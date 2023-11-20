AFC Asian Cup Qatar To Donate Revenue From Ticket Sales For Palestine Aid

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Asian Cup Qatar 2023 The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of its belief in the power of football-for-development and the ability of sport to bring about social change beyond the football pitch, the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organising Committee (LOC) has decided to donate revenue from tournament ticket sales to support urgent relief interventions in Palestine.

For Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Chairman of the Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Local Organizing Committee, using football as a means of showing solidarity with the people of Palestine is of the utmost importance.

“In light of recent events in Palestine, we must provide all the necessary aid to support our brothers and sisters during this difficult time. As such, we have decided to donate ticketing revenue generated from the Asian Cup in Qatar to much needed relief efforts in Palestine,” said Sheikh Hamad.“By working with our partners that are providing aid support, we will be certain that this corporate social responsibility initiative will benefit those most affected, and that football fulfills its role as a support mechanism for people during the most difficult of times.”

Through working with key stakeholders, ticketing revenue will be used to provide much needed medical support and food relief to people in Palestine.

Qatar is set to host the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 for a record third time after successfully hosting it in 1988 and 2011. Twenty-four of the continent's best teams will compete for the continent's most prestigious football title. A total of 51 matches will be played across nine stadiums from 12 January to 10 February 2024.

A second batch of tickets for the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 will go on sale today, 20 November, 4PM Doha time.