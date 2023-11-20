Bengal Global Business Summit Starts Tomorrow, Top Honchos Likely To Attend

(MENAFN- KNN India) Kolkata, Nov 20 (KNN) The Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) is beginning in Kolkata from November 21 and India's top industrialists are expected to attend such as Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani to Harshvardhan Neotia and Sajjan Jindal.

As per media reports, senior managerial representatives of country's top business houses, like the ITC, Ambuja Neotia, and Hiranandani Group will also attend the two-day summit which aims to attract investments for the state.

According to a senior government official, Mukesh Ambani is likely to attend the BGBS this year, reported Indian Express and the attendance of Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani has not been confirmed.

Launched by the TMC government in the state, the summit envisions bringing together corporate leaders, business delegations, entrepreneurs, academia, and think tanks from around the globe with the purpose of making strategic and business alliances as well as learning about the industrial ecosystem and business-friendly initiatives of the state.

The Summit will host plenary sessions, Parallel Global Conferences, sectoral sessions for focus sectors, and country sessions with partner countries, besides B2Bs (Business-to-Business) and B2Gs (Business-to-Government) meetings.

This year the focus areas are two sectors – manufacturing and industries including MSME & textiles and engineering, plastics and chemicals; infrastructure, including energy, transport, and urban infrastructure and real estate; agriculture and allied; health; education; tourism; International trade & logistics; IT & ITeS; creative economy and Inclusive economy.

(KNN Bureau)