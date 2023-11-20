Cabinet Approves Key Electricity Sector Reforms

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The Cabinet has approved key electricity sector reforms, Power and Energy Minister Kanchana Wijesekera said.

He said the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposed Electricity sector reforms bill.

Accordingly the new bill will be gazetted and presented in Parliament for approval.

Once approved by Parliament the new Electricity Act will enable the unbundling of Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) services, restructure CEB, improve efficiency, transparency and accountability.

The Minister said it will also allow private sector participation across generation, transmission and distribution. (Colombo Gazette)