Hilton Named No. 1 Best Place To Work In The World

Recognition marks the first time a hospitality company has topped prestigious list.

Dubai, UAE – For the first time ever, Hilton has been named the No. 1 World's Best Workplace by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. This recognition – the culmination of eight consecutive appearances on the“World's Best” list – also marks the first time a hospitality company has achieved the top honor in this best-in-class program.

Since first earning a spot on this list in 2016, Hilton has continued to build its strong culture through an unwavering focus on creating a workplace that is inclusive, offers strong growth opportunities, is driven by purpose, and provides the kind of support that empowers its 460,000 team members around the world to thrive each and every day.

Simon Vincent, EVP and President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said:“We're proud to be named the world's best workplace, which follows awards in more than 20 countries across Europe, Middle East & Africa. This award celebrates our remarkable team members' dedication and the culture of innovation and inclusivity we've nurtured for more than a century. It's a testament to the power of investing in our people to create an exceptional workplace where everyone can thrive.”

Hilton is dedicated to building an inclusive culture that supports team members at every stage of their personal and professional journey and empowers each of them to bring their true, authentic self to work.

The hospitality company provides best-in-class benefits to team members, including enhanced parental and adoption leave and exciting travel benefits through its popular Go Hilton team member travel program.

Hilton, along with the Hilton Global Foundation, also announced today that it will launch Hilton Cares – a program that will provide $500,000 in scholarships and financial assistance for both team members and members of the community passionate about building and growing careers in hospitality. Applications will open in early 2024.

Hilton is constantly seeking new ways to increase flexibility at its properties and corporate offices and is committed to providing a value proposition that offers a flexible ecosystem of offerings that allow team members to feel supported.

Four Pillars Supporting a Great Place to Work:

In building a fully human experience at work, Hilton focuses on a framework of four pillars, including:

Inclusion: Hilton is committed to an equitable and welcoming workforce that represents a broad range of cultures, backgrounds, and viewpoints representative of the guests and communities it serves. Fair360 welcomed Hilton into its Hall of Fame in 2022, following the 2021 No. 1 ranking on the organization's Top 50 Companies for Diversity list.

Wellness: As part of its Thrive at Hilton platform, Hilton proactively supports team members in caring not only for themselves, but also for those closest to them. In 2022, the company launched its industry-leading Care for All caregiving initiative, a robust platform of tools and resources to support the mental wellness and caregiving needs of team members.

Growth: Hilton prides itself in providing opportunities where team members come for a job but stay for a career. Educational opportunities include complimentary courses through Hilton University, upskilling for people leaders, debt-free education through the company's partnership with Guild, and Lead@Hilton leadership and development programs.

Purpose: For more than a century, team members have helped fulfill Conrad Hilton's founding vision to spread the light and warmth of hospitality throughout the world. Even during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hilton's team members never lost sight of that purpose and found ways to use their diverse talents to deliver exceptional guest experiences, to have a positive impact on communities and to help bring moments of joy and kindness to life through travel.

To determine the World's Best Workplaces each year, Great Place to Work invites companies to take part in a rigorous, data-based model that quantifies the employee experience. The process includes soliciting employee feedback through surveys, collecting data about company culture and workforces and achieving certification status. From there, companies must be identified as outstanding global employers by appearing on at least five Best WorkplacesTM Lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Africa, North America, or Australia during 2022 or early 2023.

This recognition is a result of positive feedback directly from team members among a workforce spanning 460,000 people across 124 countries and territories. In addition to the World's Best Workplace honor, earlier this year Hilton was named the Best Workplace for Women in the U.S. and is honored to have been recognized throughout 2023 as the No. 1 Best Workplace in multiple countries, including Argentina, Austria, China, Dominican Republic, France, India, Italy, Peru, Portugal, Switzerland and Uruguay. In total, Hilton has been recognized on more than 450 Great Place to Work lists since 2016. Read more about Great Place to Work's Methodology here.

